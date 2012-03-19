Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 12
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 19 -
Summary analysis -- Statnett SF ----------------------------------- 19-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Norway
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Jan-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
30-Jun-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
30-Jan-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
05-Mar-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.5 bil med-term note Prog 01/16/1998: sr
unsecd A+ 14-Jan-2010
JPY5 bil 1.595% bnds due 11/29/2014 A+ 14-Jan-2010
NOK600 mil 4.96% med-term nts ser 21 due
07/10/2023 A+ 14-Jan-2010
SEK200 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 23 due
02/15/2021 A+ 14-Jan-2010
CHF250 mil 2.625% med-term nts ser 22 due
12/15/2017 A+ 14-Jan-2010
CHF250 mil 2.625% med-term nts ser 26 due
07/04/2012 A+ 14-Jan-2010
CHF150 mil 2.375% med-term nts ser 29 due
02/08/2021 A+ 16-Sep-2011
NOK1 bil 4.85% puttable med-term nts ser 31 due
02/15/2027 A+ 21-Feb-2012
Rationale
The ratings on Norway's 100% owned electricity transmission system operator (TSO), Statnett SF, are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bbb'. Our view of Statnett's SACP is based on its excellent business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide the company timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.
Statnett's business risk profile is underpinned by its position as the monopoly electricity transmission system operator in one of the world's wealthiest countries. It is also supported by a stable and favorable regulatory regime, under which Statnett is allowed to cover its costs and earn a reasonable return on its invested capital. Relative weaknesses are risks of capacity shortages during cold winters and a rather low return on capital.
