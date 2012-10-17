(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17 - A confluence of negative factors including excess supply, the eurozone crisis, and new projects all threaten to alter the Latin American pulp industry's credit quality during the next two to three years, according to Fitch Ratings.

'2012 has been a brutal year for Latin American pulp and paper. Underlying demand has been soft, resulting in a weak pricing environment. Debt has climbed in absolute and relative terms due to poor operating cash flow during the first nine months,' says Joe Bormann, a Managing Director in Fitch's Latin America corporate group.

Pricing pressure is expected to persist, if not intensify, in 2013 and 2014 as the hardwood market pulp supply increases due to the startup of three new pulp mills in South American. 'Absent closures or coordinated takedown time, free cash flow could continue to be under pressure. Management teams may need to take proactive steps to avoid downgrades,' said Bormann.

Over the long-term, low fiber costs will continue to be a competitive advantage of Latin America pulp producers. Substantial land and forest holdings are also positive for credit quality, as demand for land from industries ranging from grain to biofuels is high.

