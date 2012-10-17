BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang's shares to halt trade pending acquisition plan
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 5 pending assets acquisition plan
Oct 17 CSX Corporation
* Moody's raised the senior unsecured debt rating CSX Corporation ('CSX') and its subsidiaries to Baa2 from Baa3. The ratings outlook is stable.
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 5 pending assets acquisition plan
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.