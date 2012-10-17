BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang's shares to halt trade pending acquisition plan
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 5 pending assets acquisition plan
Oct 17 Coral Capital Limited/Coral Capital LLC , Zeus Trust, Merit Trust , Prime Trust
* Moody's ABCP rating actions ending October 15, 2012
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 5 pending assets acquisition plan
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.