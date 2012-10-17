Oct 17 -
Overview
-- Aleris International Inc., a manufacturer of aluminum products, is
proposing to issue $400 million of new senior unsecured notes due 2020. We
expect the company to use proceeds to either finance an acquisition or pay a
stockholder dividend.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Aleris and
revising the outlook to negative. We are assigning a 'B' issue rating and '5'
recovery rating to the proposed notes.
-- At the same time, we are lowering the rating on Aleris' existing $500
million senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+' and are revising the recovery
rating to '5' from '4', reflecting the increased debt.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the additional debt will
likely lead to elevated leverage, and the potential for a large debt-financed
dividend or acquisition reflects a more aggressive financial policy.
Rating Action
On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Beachwood, Ohio-based aluminum products manufacturer Aleris International Inc.
(Aleris) and affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch lower than
the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $400 million in senior
unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating on the notes is '5', indicating
our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. We also lowered the rating on Aleris' existing $500 million senior
unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+' and revised the recovery rating on the notes
to '5' from '4'. The notes are being sold pursuant to Rule 144A with
registration rights.
We expect the company to use the proceeds from the proposed notes issuance for
general corporate purposes, which may include financing a portion of the
construction of an aluminum rolling mill in China or funding an acquisition.
After March 31, 2013, the company may use up to $320 million of the proceeds
to fund a dividend.
Rationale
The ratings reflect the combination of what Standard & Poor's considers to be
Aleris' "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.
These assessments consider the company's participation in the highly
competitive aluminum industry, which is characterized by volatile pricing,
competitive end markets, and thin operating margins. Improving demand in the
U.S., solid global aerospace growth, and adequate liquidity somewhat offset
these factors. Our outlook revision also considers that the proposed
financing, which Aleris may use to finance a dividend or a relatively large
acquisition, reflects an "aggressive" financial policy.
Given our current expectations for aluminum markets, we expect the company's
EBITDA will be about $300 million in 2012 and relatively flat in 2013. We
expect that weaker demand for the company's plate and sheet products in Europe
will be somewhat offset by continued strong demand in its aerospace business,
but that lower London Metal Exchange (LME) prices could continue to suppress
scrap flows, raising the cost of scrap and squeezing Aleris' domestic margins.
As a result, we believe there will likely be little operating improvement in
2013.
With a pro forma debt balance of about $1.3 billion (adjusted for other
postretirement benefit obligations and other debt-like obligations), increased
capital expenditures, and negative free cash flow generation in the near term,
we expect adjusted debt-to-EBITDA in 2012 to be over 4x and funds from
operations (FFO)-to-debt to be between 10%-15%--levels we consider to be
outside our expectation for the 'B+' corporate credit rating and could remain
there in the coming year.
We view Aleris' overall financial policy as aggressive, as evidenced by the
company's debt-financed dividend distribution in 2011, which Aleris executed
less than one year after it emerged from bankruptcy, as well as the proposed
transaction.
Aleris manufactures aluminum sheet for distributors and the transportation,
construction, and consumer durables end-user markets. Through its European
operations, the company also produces higher-end products for the aerospace
markets, as well as extruded products.
Aleris' EBITDA margins have generally been between 4% and 10%, but they were
lower in 2008 and 2009, during the severe economic downturn. Over the past few
years, the company's margins have averaged about 5.5%, reflecting competitive
markets and relatively weak industry conditions. Although we believe Aleris'
margins will gradually improve as a result of productivity improvements and
higher selling prices and shipments (particularly to the aerospace and
automotive sectors), overall industry weakness in the coming year or so could
keep margins flat. However, Aleris' results could vary significantly. That's
because swings in aluminum prices, arising from volatility in LME prices,
could elevate cash costs for metal or scrap. Aleris could have trouble passing
these costs through to customers if markets are weaker than expected. If
aluminum price movements result in a negative valuation of current financial
derivative positions, counterparties could require the company to post cash
collateral. Furthermore, in a falling LME environment, the borrowing base
availability under the company's asset-based lending (ABL) facility could
shrink and constrain liquidity (similar to what occurred in 2008).
Liquidity
We view Aleris' liquidity profile as adequate. Our view of the company's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:
-- Liquidity sources including cash, internally generated cash flow, and
availability under the company's $600 million ABL revolving credit facility
will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next couple of years.
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines
by up to 15%.
-- The company's maturities are manageable; the company's nearest
maturity is 2016, when its ABL facility matures.
-- The company would continue to exceed the availability threshold under
its credit facility even if EBITDA drops 15%.
As of June 30, 2012, total liquidity was about $589 million and consisted of
balance sheet cash of about $130 million and about $459 million available
under its $600 million ABL credit facility that matures in 2016, net of $45
million of letters of credit. The company's borrowing base was approximately
$504 million. The company's ABL facility permits multicurrency borrowings of
up to $600 million by U.S. subsidiaries, up to $240 million by Aleris
Switzerland GmbH (a wholly owned Swiss subsidiary), and $15 million by Aleris
Specification Alloy Products Canada Co. (a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary).
The credit agreement governing the ABL facility requires Aleris to maintain a
minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of at least 1x if the amount available
under the revolving credit facility is less than the greater of $45 million or
12.5% of the lesser of the total commitments or the borrowing base under the
ABL facility at any time. Aleris was in compliance with all of the covenants
associated with the credit agreement as of June 30, 2012, and based on our
operating assumptions, we expect the company to maintain adequate liquidity
and not trigger the fixed-charge covenant.
The company had a free operating cash flow (FOCF) deficit of about $54 million
during the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, compared with positive cash flow
generation of about $20 million during the same period in 2011, because of
higher capital spending. Based on our current assumptions, we expect the
company to generate negative FOCF in 2012 and to be cash flow neutral in 2013.
This reflects our expectation that Aleris' capital spending will be about $450
million in 2012 and about $200 million in 2013 on its new mill in China and an
expansion project in Belgium.
Recovery analysis
The rating on Aleris' new $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 and
existing $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 is 'B', one notch lower
than the corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of '5'. For the
complete recovery analysis on the proposed $400 million of new senior
unsecured notes due 2020, see our recovery report on Aleris, to be published
shortly following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that the current transaction, proceeds
from which may be used for a dividend or an acquisition, is indicative of an
aggressive financial policy. Pro forma for the transaction, leverage will be
above 4x and FFO-to-debt will be below 15%, outside the ranges we expect for
the rating. We expect the company to have leverage of below 4x and FFO/total
debt above 15% for the current rating. Weakening markets in Europe and high
capital spending as the company expands its business may make it difficult for
Aleris to restore its credit metrics to levels we deem to be consistent with
the rating.
We could lower our ratings if the company sustains debt-to-EBITDA above 4x for
a prolonged period. This could occur if Europe's economic recovery takes
longer than expected, resulting in continuing deterioration in financial
performance, or if Aleris' margins decline sharply because of volatile
aluminum and scrap prices. We could also take a negative action if the company
makes an acquisition that requires additional leverage.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to bring its
credit metrics back to within our expectations for the current ratings
(leverage below 4x and FFO-to-debt in excess of 20%) over the next year and we
believe it will sustain metrics at those levels.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Aleris International Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--
New Rating
Aleris International Inc.
Senior Unsecured
US$400 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 B
Recovery Rating 5
Rating Lowered
To From
Aleris International Inc.
Senior Unsecured B B+
Recovery Rating 5 4