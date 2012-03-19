March 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' rating to the $900 million secured term loan facility issued by Flying Fortress, Inc. (Flying Fortress) on Feb. 23, 2012. Flying Fortress is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of International Lease Finance Corp. (ILFC).

The debt is secured via a pledge of stock of Flying Fortress and related subsidiaries and is guaranteed by ILFC. The rating on the new facility is not notched above ILFC's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) due to the lack of a perfected first priority claim on aircraft provided to support repayment of the term loan. Furthermore, there is a risk of substantive consolidation of Flying Fortress and related subsidiaries in the event of an ILFC bankruptcy.

The general structure and terms of the new term loan are similar to the $550 million senior secured term loan issued by Delos Aircraft, Inc. (another wholly owned subsidiary of ILFC), which also carries a 'BB' rating. In both of these facilities, the lenders have a perfected first lien on subsidiary stock as opposed to the aircraft owned by the subsidiaries. This type of structure is attractive for ILFC as it benefits from greater operational flexibility with respect to the encumbered aircraft.

Based on the estimated value of the aircraft, the loan-to-value (LTV) for this transaction equaled approximately 54% at closing. The borrower will be required to maintain a maximum 63% LTV on an ongoing, quarterly basis or repay the loan or provide additional aircraft to meet the test. Structural protection also includes aircraft and lessee concentration limits and appropriate restrictions on the borrower and related subsidiaries to create liens and to sell aircraft.

Approximately half of the proceeds from the new term loan were used to repay the remaining $456.9 million outstanding under ILFC's revolving facility that was scheduled to mature in October 2012. The rest of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisition of new aircraft. There is no significant impact on ILFC's leverage as a result of this transaction.

ILFC is a market leader in the leasing and remarketing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines around the world. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ILFC owned an aircraft portfolio with a net book value of approximately $36 billion, consisting of 930 jet aircraft.

Fitch has assigned the following rating:

Flying Fortress, Inc.

--$750 million senior secured term loan 'BB'.

Fitch currently rates ILFC and its related subsidiaries as follows:

International Lease Finance Corp.

--Long-term IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable;

--$3.9 billion senior secured notes 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured debt 'BB';

--Preferred stock 'B'.

Delos Aircraft Inc.

--$550 million senior secured term loan 'BB'.

ILFC E-Capital Trust I

--Preferred stock 'B'.

ILFC E-Capital Trust II

--Preferred stock 'B'.