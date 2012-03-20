The upgrades of both HMC and Kia, whose ratings are equalized due to their
close shareholdings and strong business relationship, reflect our view that
the companies are likely to maintain their sound financial risk profiles based
on a stronger competitive position in the global auto industry and improved
profitability. We expect both HMC and Kia to maintain their adjusted debt to
EBITDA below 1.5x over the next two years as a result of fundamental
enhancements they have made over the past two years. We believe the companies
are likely to continue to make progress in key aspects of product quality,
such as fuel efficiency and design. As a result, we expect enhanced product
quality to lead to the automakers strengthening their brands, as evidenced in
significant increases in the residual values of their cars. Also, the
strengthened brands are likely to trigger improved sales in both
quantity--increased unit sales and decreased inventory--and quality--higher
average sales prices and lower incentives. Thus, the improved sales
performance is likely to result in robust operating cash flow that would
further support the solid financial risk profiles of the companies.
We raised the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Kia to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'.
Kia's higher SACP reflects our view that the company is likely to improve its
global market position and financial risk profile even faster than its parent,
HMC, although its overall market position and brand still lag those of HMC.
Also, in our view, the solid financial risk profiles and strong liquidity of
HMC and Kia are likely to allow the companies to weather any negative
developments related to undisciplined financial policy due to weak corporate
governance, rising competitive pressure, and volatile labor relations. Still,
we believe these uncertainties are likely to constrain the upside potential in
credit quality of the Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) companies for the time being.
The upgrade of Mobis, an auto supplier of HMC and Kia, mainly reflects our
expectation that the company will be able to strengthen its business risk
profile as HMC and Kia improve their operational outlooks-as captive customers
account for 80% to 90% of its revenue--and maintain its solid financial risk
profile. In addition, the upgrade reflects our view that the company is likely
to maintain its strong operational ties with and its strategic importance to
HMG. We raised the SACP of Mobis, which is equal to its rating, to 'bbb+' from
'bbb'.
The upgrade of Glovis, the main logistics arm of HMG, reflects its strong
operational ties with and strategic importance to the group. Glovis' SACP
remains 'bbb', and we applied one notch of support from HMG to the rating.
The stable outlooks on HMC, Kia, Mobis, and Glovis reflect our expectation
that HMC and Kia will maintain their market positions and profitability in the
increasingly competitive global auto industry, and that Mobis and Glovis will
be able to benefit from their strong operational ties with HMC and Kia.
We may lower our ratings on HMC and Kia if HMC's adjusted debt to EBITDA
exceeds 1.5x for a protracted period. In addition to a significant erosion in
profitability or global market position, negative rating factors include major
additional investments as a result of weak corporate governance and
deterioration in operating efficiency due to a lack of stability in labor
relationships. Conversely, we could raise the ratings on HMC and Kia if there
is significant improvement in 1) corporate governance, which would streamline
the currently circular and complex HMG ownership structure; 2) profitability
as a result of further brand enhancement; and 3) global market positions
without significant deterioration in the companies' sound financial risk
profiles. In our view, however, the potential for an upgrade of HMC and Kia is
limited over the next 12 months.
We may lower our rating on Mobis if its operational ties with HMG or strategic
importance to HMG weaken notably or if its adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds
1.5x for a protracted period, which would likely come as a result of a
significant erosion in profitability or the global market positions of HMC and
Kia. In our view, the potential for an upgrade of Mobis is limited over the
next 12 months.
We may lower our rating on Glovis if its operational ties with or strategic
importance to HMG weakens notably or if its adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds
2.0x for a protracted period, likely as a result of weaker operations at HMG
companies. In our view, the potential for an upgrade of Glovis is limited over
the next 12 months.