Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Australia-based FMG
Resources (August 2006) Pty Ltd's USD5bn guaranteed secured term loan due 2017 a
final 'BBB-' rating.
The loan is unconditionally joint and severally guaranteed by Fortescue Metals
Group Limited (Fortescue, 'BB+'/Negative) and its subsidiaries currently
representing more than 95% of the group's consolidated total assets and net
income. The credit agreement contains certain clauses usual for this type of
loan.
The loan size has been increased to USD5bn from USD4.5bn since the expected
rating was assigned on 2 October 2012. The increase in the issue size has not
affected the final rating, which is in line with the expected rating.
The proceeds will be used to repay and refinance existing debt, including the
buy-back of Leucadia National Corporation notes for USD715m, existing bank
debt, and for general corporate purposes.
The secured loan has significantly enhanced Fortescue's liquidity. As at 30
September 2012, cash totalled USD2.4bn and the senior secured loan, after the
application of funds and disbursements, will increase cash balance by USD1.7bn.
The rating on the secured credit facility is notched up a level from Fortescue's
'BB+' Issuer Default Rating to reflect the additional provision of quality
collateral, including mining tenements. This uplift for a 'BB+' rated company is
consistent with Fitch's criteria "Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for
Non-Financial Corporate Issuers".
Fortescue's rating reflects its position as a high-margin producer, which is
supported by its low production costs relative to peers and proximity to its
customers in Asia. Importantly, the rating reflects Fitch's expectation that
upon completion of the capacity expansion by 30 June 2014, within the revised
budget, Fortescue's credit profile will improve rapidly and its metrics will be
consistent with its 'BB+' rating. Fortescue's rating is also supported by its
strategic importance to downstream Chinese steel producers.
The Negative Outlook reflects the current downturn in iron ore prices, and hence
lower operating cash flow. Thus, the pace of de-leveraging post capex completion
will be slower than Fitch had expected earlier this year.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Liquidity strains especially if iron ore prices remain below USD90 a tonne and
capex is not deferred
- Funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage remaining above 2.75x upon
completion of the capex
Positive: The current Outlook is Negative. The Outlook may be revised to Stable
once there is greater clarity that leverage will revert to below 2.75x after the
financial year ending June 2014. Rating factors include the impact of a
previously announced capex delay, the effectiveness of planned cost reductions
and possible sale of non-core assets or minority interest.