(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 18 -
OVERVIEW
-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Morocco at group '7'.
-- The expected slowdown in the economy will dampen credit demand and
consequently limit economic imbalances. Our concerns over real estate sector
risks have also reduced. Consequently, we raised our economic risk score to
'7' from '8'.
-- At the same time, we believe liquidity in the Moroccan banking system
has deteriorated in recent years as a result of a rapid increase in lending
without a proportionate increase in the deposit base. We therefore lowered our
industry risk score to '6' from '5'.
BICRA ACTION
PARIS (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it is maintaining its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) on the Kingdom of Morocco (foreign currency BBB-/Negative /A-3, local
currency BBB /Negative /A-2) at group '7'. For the two main BICRA components,
we are revising the economic risk score to '7' from '8', and the industry risk
score to '6' from '5'.
RATIONALE
We believe the economic imbalances built up in Morocco over the past decade
have reduced. Real estate prices have remained broadly flat over the last four
years and credit demand is slowing down after years of sharp increase.
Private sector credit growth has been strong at an average of 15% over the
past five years. It is currently slowing as a result of banks' more
conservative underwriting standards and lower economic growth. Morocco is
highly dependent on the EU's economic trend, and this factor, coupled with our
forecast of a slowdown in Moroccan real GDP growth to 3% in 2012, will dampen
credit demand.
Our economic risk score of '7' factors in our revised assessment of "economic
imbalances" to "intermediate risk" from "high risk," as our criteria define
the terms. Our scores for "economic resilience" and "credit risk in the
economy" remain unchanged at "very high risk."
Our industry risk score of '6' reflects our belief that liquidity in the
Moroccan banking system has deteriorated in recent years. The funding profile
of domestic banks remains sound, reflecting a minor share of net external debt
funding to total loans--close to zero at the end of 2011--and the banks' still
adequate ratio of loans to deposits at 89% on Dec. 31, 2011. Moroccan banks
have satisfactory funding metrics compared with other systems, which helped
them finance their rapid expansion over the past five years. Nevertheless, the
banks' loan-to-deposit ratio is steadily increasing because the pool of
available deposits can no longer accommodate the growing size and pace of
lending activities. We expect this funding ratio to deteriorate further over
time, as we expect a noticeable increase in lending without a proportionate
increase in the deposit base. We also expect the total flow of deposits from
Moroccan expatriates, which made up about 20% of the system's deposits in
March 2012, to contract in 2012 because of the recession in Europe.
We expect banks to tackle their liquidity needs by increasingly tapping
capital markets, with further recourse to subordinated debt, short-term
commercial paper, or repurchase agreements. Financial institutions, however,
face narrow domestic debt markets and limited access to external markets. This
situation may present liquidity challenges over time.
To ease this chronic domestic liquidity squeeze the Moroccan central bank,
Bank Al-Maghrib, has recently been providing extensive liquidity support to
the banking system by providing repo facilities of up to three months--Bank
Al-Maghrib refinancing represented 6% of banks' funding in March 2012. The
central bank has also recently extended eligible collateral for this facility
to small corporate credits, in addition to government debt. It finally cut its
reserve requirements for banks by a third on Sept. 26, 2012. Our revision of
the industry risk score for Morocco therefore reflects the change in our
assessment of the country's "systemwide funding" to "high risk" from
"intermediate risk." It also continues to factor in our opinion that Morocco
has "intermediate risk" in "competitive dynamics" and "high risk" in
"institutional framework."
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and
compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or
engage in both activities. The analysis covers the entire financial system of
a country while considering the relationship of the banking industry to the
financial system as a whole. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10,
ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk
(group '10'). Other countries in BICRA group '7' include Indonesia, Jordan,
Portugal, El Salvador, and Russia.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Analytical Linkages Between Sovereign And Bank Ratings, Dec. 6, 2011
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Bank Resolution Regimes: Potential Rating Implications As Sovereign
Support Frameworks Evolve, March 16, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009