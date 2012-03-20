(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on Sun
Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (A+/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) are not immediately affected by the
arrest of the company's executive director, Kui-yuen Thomas Chan, by the Independent Commission
Against Corruption (ICAC). We expect the immediate impact on the company's business operation
and credit profile to be limited because Sun Hung Kai has a well-established management team and
business profile. Nevertheless, the incident could create uncertainty at the company's board and
top management, given Mr. Chan's long service and important role at SHKP.
According to a company announcement, we understand the current investigation by ICAC is
against Mr. Chan as an individual. We will assess the impact again if the scope of investigation
is expanded to involve other senior management members, or SHKP's major projects.
Mr. Chan was arrested in connection with an investigation into an offence or offences
suspected to have been committed under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance.