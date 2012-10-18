(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The merger of Vienna-based insurance company UNIQA Sachversicherung AG with its sister company UNIQA Personenversicherung AG is complete.

-- We are affirming our 'A-' counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on UNIQA Sachversicherung.

-- We are subsequently withdrawing the ratings UNIQA Sachversicherung, because all assets, liabilities and the business has been transferred to UNIQA Personenversicherung.

-- We are affirming our 'A-' counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on UNIQA Personenversicherung, which was renamed UNIQA Osterreich Versicherungen AG upon the completion of the merger, and we are maintaining our assessment of its group status as "core".

-- The stable outlook on UNIQA Osterreich Versicherungen AG reflects that on the core operating entities of UNIQA Insurance Group.

Rating Action

On Oct. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Austria-based insurers UNIQA Sachversicherung AG and UNIQA Personenversicherung AG. The outlook is stable.

The ratings on UNIQA Sachversicherung AG were subsequently withdrawn because all assets, liabilities, and the business have been transferred to UNIQA Personenversicherung AG.