(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 18 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Texhong Textile Group Ltd. -------------------- 18-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Textile goods,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 88289R
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
03-Jan-2011 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Texhong Textile Group Ltd. reflects the China-based textile
company's vulnerability to volatile cotton prices and its narrow product
suite. The rating also reflects the competitive and fragmented nature of the
textile industry in China. Texhong's good niche market position in core-spun
yarns, stable cash flows, and a proactive and flexible management team temper
these weaknesses. The company's steady growth, which its expansion in Vietnam
and above-average operating efficiency underpin, is an additional supporting
factor.
In our opinion, Texhong's "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria
define the term, will continue to improve, in particular profitability and
cash flows, despite an uncertain global economy. This is primarily because
cotton prices have stabilized since the second half of 2011 and the sales
prices of cotton are significantly lower in the U.S. than in China. Further,
the company has been able to restore profitability due to better inventory
control, and higher capacity in Vietnam after it completed an expansion in the
southern part of the country. As a result, EBITDA margin improved to 10.1% for
the first half of 2012, from 5.5% for full-year 2011.
We expect Texhong's capital expenditure to remain substantial over the next
three years because of the company's overseas expansion. Nevertheless, we
anticipate that its total debt will remain at the current level. Further
improvement of financial leverage hinges on EBITDA growth through improving
margin in the Vietnam operations. In our revised base-case projections for
2012, we expect the company's ratio of total debt to EBITDA to be about 2.5x
at the end of 2012, compared with 3.0x in our previous base case. Texhong's
ratio of total debt to annualized EBITDA declined to about 2.6x in the first
half of 2012, from 5.1x in 2011.
Texhong's financial risk profile also reflects our view of the company's
debt-funded expansion, its short record of improving its profitability, and
limited headroom in one of its financial covenants as of June 30, 2012.
The uncertain global economic outlook and the inherent volatility in cotton
prices expose Texhong to industry downturn risks. This underpins our
assessment of the company's "weak" business risk profile, as defined in our
criteria. In our opinion, Texhong still faces execution risk from its ongoing
expansion in northern Vietnam. The company is also increasingly subject to
country risk in Vietnam, given that about 40% of its capacity is based there
as of June 30, 2012; this proportion should increase to about 50% by the end
of the second quarter in 2013.
In our view, the highly competitive and fragmented nature of the textile
industry weighs on Texhong's profitability. However, the company's good niche
market position in core-spun yarns and the cost advantage of its Vietnam
operations temper these weaknesses.
We estimate that Texhong will maintain its 25% share of the core-spun yarn
market by volume in China in 2012. Despite the uncertainty in the global
economy, China's textile market is likely to remain steady in the next 12
months, given fast-rising middle-class consumption. Texhong has a diversified
customer base in China and a good distribution network. It also benefits from
a focused and experienced management team.
Liquidity
Texhong has "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect the
company's EBITDA to improve in the second half of 2012 due to stabilizing
cotton prices. We also expect that the company's sources of liquidity will
exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. Our liquidity
assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity include cash on hand of Chinese renminbi (RMB)
533.3 million as of June 30, 2012, and funds from operations (FFO) of about
RMB460 million for 2012.
-- Liquidity uses include capital expenditure, working capital needs,
debt repayments, and dividend payout of about RMB740 million. As of June 30,
2012, Texhong has short-term borrowings of about RMB125 million.
-- Texhong has additional funding channels, including inventory and
machinery loans. As of June 30, 2012, the company also has more than RMB600
million in undrawn banking facilities. However, we don't include these in
sources of liquidity because of their uncommitted nature.
-- One of Texhong's financial covenant tests showed limited headroom as
of June 30, 2012. We expect the test result to improve significantly at the
end of 2012 because of an improvement in the gross margin.
-- Liquidity will remain adequate even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Texhong can continue to
improve its profitability and restore its financial strength over the next 12
months.
We could lower the rating if the financial risk profile deteriorates
materially because Texhong engages in large debt-funded expansion, cotton
prices fluctuate for a prolonged period, or demand is weak. Downgrade triggers
are an adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA that exceeds 4.5x and a ratio of
FFO to debt of less than 15% on a sustained basis.
The upside to the rating is limited due to Texhong's high susceptibility to
volatile cotton prices. We could raise the rating if the company can
demonstrate good execution of its expansion plan in northern Vietnam, better
stability across down cycles, and more conservative financial policies, such
that the ratio of debt to EBITDA consistently stays below 2.0x.