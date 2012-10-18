(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 18 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. ------------------------------- 18-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 26876F
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
21-Jul-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$750 mil 6.00% nts due 05/13/2021 BBB- 29-Apr-2011