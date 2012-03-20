(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Industries Qatar QSC -------------------------- 20-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: Qatar
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Feb-2012 AA-/-- AA-/--
Rationale
The rating on Qatar-based petrochemical, fertilizer, and steel producer,
Industries Qatar QSC, reflects its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which
Standard & Poor's assesses at 'a-', and three notches of uplift for the
extraordinary financial support we expect the Qatari government would provide
to Industries Qatar if needed. This results in local- and foreign-currency
ratings on Industries Qatar of 'AA-'. The State of Qatar (AA/Stable/A-1+)
indirectly owns 70% of Industries Qatar, which we consequently consider to be
a government-related entity (GRE) under our criteria.