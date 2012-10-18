The rating considers PT Bakrie & Bro. Tbk.'s 15% stake in EMP. EMP, an affiliate of Bakrie & Bro., and an unrelated third party jointly own 36% stake in Offshore North West Jawa (ONWJ) oil block. The shareholder agreement among these entities gives the unrelated third party control over business and cash flow related decisions at ONWJ. We believe the agreement mitigates potential related-party transaction risks at ONWJ at the current rating level.

We assess EMP's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and its business risk profile as "weak," as our criteria define these terms.

EMP has limited cash flows at the holding company level, after accounting for debt servicing and capital expenditure at the operating subsidiary level, in our opinion. All of the company's major blocks are undergoing sizable capital expenditure programs that require a total outlay of over US$250 million annually over the next two years. Our base-case forecasts indicate that EMP can fund its capital expenditure internally, but only with a small cushion. However, the company has some flexibility in its capital expenditure plans. We expect its ratio of available cash flow to committed capital spending to be about 1.2x over 2013 and 2014.

We believe that EMP has limited operating diversity. Historically, Malacca was the key block contributing to the company's revenue and cash flow generation. The two new blocks that EMP developed--Kangean and Bentu--have had less than six months of sizable gas production. Nevertheless, ONWJ has a longer operating record; it began operations in 1970. Oil sales account for half of EMP's revenues, most of which are from ONWJ.

EMP's cash flow generation from the oil segment is exposed to volatile oil prices. Moreover, all of the company's assets are concentrated in Indonesia. This exposes it to Indonesia's country and macroeconomic risk and geological risks.

The Kangean and Bentu blocks have a favorable reserve base and reserve life. The blocks offer good growth potential in the next two to three years. EMP's U.S.-dollar-denominated revenues mitigate currency fluctuation risks. The company sells its oil in the national and international markets at contracted prices that are finalized every year through a tender process. The key counterparty for EMP is PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (BB/Stable/--), which buys 50% of the company's gas. Long-term gas sale contracts provide EMP with revenue and cash flow visibility. In addition, the demand and prices for gas remain favorable in Indonesia.

EMP intends to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to repay a US$200 million bank loan and US$260 million third-party loan at ONWJ. Debt servicing on the proposed notes will be subordinated to the payment of interest on, and amortizing principal payments for, a US$300 million debt at the Kangean block, which is non-recourse to EMP. Dividends paid from ONWJ's cash flows to its other shareholders will also cause some cash leakage, even though such payments are optional. We view the bullet maturity of the notes in 2017 as causing refinancing risk, particularly because there will be no sweep of excess cash or dividend restrictions in the years when the notes are outstanding.

Liquidity

We assess EMP's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We assess liquidity on a consolidated basis. We believe that on a consolidated basis, EMP's sources of liquidity about 1.2x for fiscal 2013. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- The sources of cash include funds from operations of about US$300 million each in 2013 and 2014.

-- We expect the company to have about US$100 million of proceeds from the notes left over after the repayments.

-- Key uses of cash include capital expenditure of US$280 million in 2013 and US$240 million in 2014.

-- The loan at Kangean will amortize at US$40 million every year.

-- The notes structure allows EMP to pay US$12.5 million in 2013 and US$25 million in 2014 as dividends from ONWJ's cash flows to the latter's other shareholders.

-- We have assumed all the residual cash from each of the producing blocks after taxes, capital expenditure, debt amortization, and interest will be regularly paid to EMP.

-- We do not expect EMP to declare any dividend at the holding company level.

The notes documents allow EMP to raise additional debt if the company is in compliance with an incurrence covenant of a fixed charge coverage ratio of more than 3.0x. The ratio will be defined as a ratio of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated interest payments. We expect the company to meet this covenant with a sufficient buffer.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the increase in EMP's gas production will boost its cash flows.

We could upgrade EMP if: (1) the company is on track to produce about 7.5 million barrels of oil and 115 billion cubic feet of gas in 2013; and (2) the company generates free cash flow of more than US$250 million annually (after dividends at ONWJ, and debt servicing and amortization at Kangean but before capital expenditure). We assume that EMP will not increase its already sizable capital spending and that it won't make any debt-funded acquisitions.

We could revise the outlook to stable if production slips or oil prices fall such that EMP's free cash flow (after dividends at ONWJ, and debt servicing and amortization at Kangean but before capital expenditure) is less than US$200 million in 2013. Such a scenario will reduce the company's financial flexibility and lower its capital expenditure, thus jeopardizing future growth in production and cash flow generation. Negative rating action is also likely if: (1) EMP fails to refinance its debt through the proposed notes; or (2) the company engages in any new or additional related-party transactions related to ONWJ or any other asset that could hurt its cash flow or weaken its financial profile.

Ratings List

New Rating

PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk.

Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/--

Senior Secured B