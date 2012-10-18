(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Alliance Bank JSC ----------------------------- 18-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 018531
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Jun-2010 B-/C B-/C
05-Jun-2009 D/D D/D
14-Apr-2009 SD/SD SD/SD
31-Mar-2009 CC/C CC/C
26-Mar-2009 C/C C/C
16-Feb-2009 B/B B/B
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C
SACP ccc
Anchor bb-
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Very Weak (-2)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +2
GRE Support +2
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- A government-related entity with a "moderately high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support.
-- Third-largest domestic market share in unsecured consumer lending.
-- Increasing funding diversification, aided by growth in customer
deposits.
Weaknesses:
-- A very weak capital position.
-- High share of nonperforming loans compared with nonrestructured
peers'.
-- Low core profitability.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Kazakhstan-based Alliance Bank JSC reflects Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the Kazakh government would remain a
majority shareholder of the bank and continue to provide liquidity and funding
support. We also believe the bank would continue to build up its capital base
through higher retained earnings and that the share of the nonperforming loan
portfolio would decline through proactive recovery measures and the dynamic
growth of new lending.
If we perceived that the Kazakh government's stance toward Alliance Bank were
no longer consistent with a "moderately high" likelihood of support, we could
reduce the two notches of uplift that we currently incorporate into the
ratings and therefore lower the ratings on the bank.
Alternatively, we may raise the ratings if Alliance Bank's bottom-line
earnings and, notably, some expected positive one-time elements are high
enough to increase our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio for the bank
(before adjustments) to more than 3%. Ratings upside would also develop if the
bank's asset quality recovered toward the system average through disposal,
without recourse, of problem assets. However, we do not expect either scenario
to occur over the next 12 months.
Formal confirmation that the merger between Alliance Bank and Temirbank will
go ahead would prompt a review of the ratings on both banks once we have
sufficient details about the transaction. In our view, the combined entity
would benefit from increased market share and higher capitalization than
Alliance Bank currently has.
