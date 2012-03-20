(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 20 -
OVERVIEW
-- We believe domestic sovereign risk for the Egyptian banking sector has
increased significantly since February 2011, as reflected by our successive
lowering of the sovereign ratings on Egypt which now stand at 'B/B' with a
negative outlook.
-- We are maintaining our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) on Egypt at group '8'.
-- We are lowering our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to
'9' from '8' based on our revised assessment of credit risk in the economy to
"extremely high risk" from "very high risk," as our criteria define these
terms.
-- The industry risk score, a second BICRA component, remains unchanged
at '7'.
BICRA ACTION
On March 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Arab Republic of Egypt
(B/Negative/B) at group '8'. It also lowered its economic risk score, a
component of the BICRA, to '9' from '8'. The industry risk score, a second
BICRA component, remains unchanged at '7'.
RATIONALE
The unchanged BICRA and the lowered assessment of "credit risk in the economy"
reflect our view of increased sovereign risk for Egypt's banking sector. Since
the popular uprising in January 2011, we have lowered our long- and short-term
foreign currency sovereign ratings on Egypt to 'B/B' from 'BB+/B'. Our opinion
of the higher sovereign risk we see is mainly included in our reassessment of
"credit risk in the economy" as "extremely high risk" compared with our
previous assessment as "very high risk," as our criteria define these terms.
We have consequently revised our economic risk score on Egypt to '9' from '8'.
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and
compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or
engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging
from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group
'10'). Other countries in BICRA group '8' include Argentina, Kazakhstan,
Lebanon, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Uruguay.
The economic risk score of '9' is based on our maintained assessments of
economic resilience as "very high risk," of economic imbalances as "high
risk," and our lowered assessment of credit risk in the economy to "extremely
high risk" from "very high risk," as our criteria define these terms.
Uncertainties surrounding Egypt's political transition phase, and security
issues, may hamper the country's economic growth and put additional pressure
on public finances. Egypt is sensitive to a sharp economic downturn because of
the low level of wealth in the country--GDP per capita is below $3,000--and
its large and fast-growing population. Public finances have also weakened
substantially during the past 12 months. Long-term economic prospects remain
good as long as existing infrastructure and key service industries, such as
tourism, are preserved.
The deterioration in the economy will weigh on the banking sector by
increasing credit costs and lowering revenue generating capacity. On top of
this, the real estate sector is in a correction phase. Although the banks'
direct exposure to this sector and the stock market is limited, a major
downturn could harm them, especially the large public sector banks.
Credit risk is the main source of risk for Egyptian banks, in our view. Our
successive lowering of Egypt's sovereign ratings over the past 14 months has
reflected the rising sovereign credit risk that the Egyptian banking sector
faces. Sovereign risk has increased significantly and systemwide direct and
indirect exposure to domestic sovereign risk has also increased, amounting to
about half of system assets. Most banks carry large credit exposure to
sovereign debt compared with their equity bases. We believe that most Egyptian
banks are unlikely to withstand a scenario where the sovereign defaulted on
its debt obligations.
Private sector debt is low compared with GDP, partly because only a small
portion of the retail and corporate bases have bank or loan accounts. Lending
to private sector companies remained flat year-on-year in absolute terms,
standing at about Egyptian pound (EGGBP) 290 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we
expect this figure to increase only slightly during 2012. We consider lending
and underwriting standards to be "relaxed," as our criteria define the term.
On the lending side, banks deal with the most sophisticated customers, but for
this reason the customer base is narrow, creating concentration risk. Banks
are also exposed, directly and indirectly, to the performance of cyclical or
vulnerable sectors like tourism, real estate, and construction. In addition,
the legal system and payment culture do not support banking activities.
Lending practices and enterprise risk management vary widely among banks.
Recently reformed public sector banks still need to show a track record of
appropriate credit risk management through a full economic cycle.
Our industry risk score of '7' is based on our opinion that Egypt has "very
high risk" in its "institutional framework," "high risk" in its "competitive
dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding," as our criteria
define these terms.
Despite recent improvements and a clear commitment from the authorities to
reform the banking sector, this is still a work in progress. We also consider
it highly likely that political uncertainties and the economic slowdown may
delay the full implementation of the initial reform program, from the
privatization of some state-owned banks to improved transparency. During the
political transition, we do not exclude the possibility that regulations might
be relaxed, and we could even see some cases of regulatory forbearance.
Risk appetite is restrained, in our view. The Central Bank of Egypt has been
instrumental in prohibiting complex transactions or products. However, we
consider that banks operate in a moderately unstable competitive environment.
We view the Egyptian banking industry as fragmented--it has 39 licensed banks.
The three largest state-owned banks represent 40% of the sector. These
modernizing institutions are adopting more aggressive commercial practices,
which could increase competition. In addition, the consolidation of the
banking sector is not yet complete, in our view.
We view systemwide funding as a relative strength for the system. Stable core
customer deposits are abundant and could increase if banks were able to
attract customers that are used to dealing in cash. That said, the level of
intermediation is low and excess funds are mainly invested in local sovereign
debt. Banks do not have easy access to international capital markets and the
domestic debt capital market is underdeveloped.
We classify the Egyptian government as "supportive" toward domestic banking.
The government's track record of support for distressed financial institutions
is positive. We believe the government is willing to provide extraordinary
support to the banking system in times of exceptional stress, but that its
financial ability to do so is limited.
