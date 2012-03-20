March 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Network Rail Infrastructure
Finance Plc's (NRIF) GBP35bn multi-currency note issuance programme at 'AAA' and
its GBP4bn short-term commercial paper (CP) issuance programme at ' F1+'. The
Outlook for the note programme has been revised to Negative from Stable, while
the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the CP programme has been removed.
The note programme Outlook revision follows the assignment of a Negative Outlook
to the United Kingdom's Long-term Issuer Default Rating ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+')
on 14 March 2012. The removal of the RWN from the CP programme follows the
implementation of a side letter to the financial indemnity (FI) provided by the
Secretary of State for Transport (SoS) to NRIF in respect to its note and CP
programmes, which ensures that, if required, funds will be made available by the
SoS in sufficient time to meet NRIF's maturing CP obligations. This was already
the case with respect to obligations arising under NRIF's note issuance
programme.
NRIF's long- and short-term ratings are implicitly linked to the UK's long- and
short-term ratings on account of the FI from the SoS, whose liabilities are
sovereign obligations of the United Kingdom. The FI is an unlimited, irrevocable
and unconditional obligation terminating on 3 October 2052.
Under the FI, the SoS will have up to 20 days to meet a claim relating to a note
principal repayment, and up to five days to meet a claim relating to a note
interest payment or CP principal payment. The FI states that, should NRIF have
insufficient cash to cover an upcoming note-related obligation, either the
Programme Administrator or Security Trustee is required to submit a claim under
the FI to the SoS 21 days or six days prior to the obligation arising for
principal and interest obligations respectively.
The side letter implemented on 19 March 2012 modifies the FI such that, should
it have insufficient cash to meet an upcoming CP obligation, NRIF is required to
submit a claim under the FI six days prior to the obligation arising. As such,
Fitch is comfortable that the structural support provided by the SoS is
sufficient to ensure a full alignment of both NRIF's long- and short-term
ratings with those of the UK sovereign.
Fitch conducted a Rating Assessment Service for NRIF on 27 January 2012.