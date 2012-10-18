'Wonder Woman' could lift Time Warner shares 20 pct -Barron's
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
LONDON Oct 18 An attempted takeover of British listed housebuilder Redrow by founder and chairman Steve Morgan has fallen through.
Offer talks between Redrow and a consortium of Morgan's Bridgemere Securities, Penta Capital and Toscafund Asset Management had terminated, Bridgemere said on Thursday.
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 4 Facebook said it wanted to make its social media platform a "hostile environment" for terrorists in a statement issued after attackers killed seven people in London and prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to demand action from internet firms.