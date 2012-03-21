(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Samchully Co. Ltd. ---------------------------- 21-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Primary SIC: Gas production
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Nov-2005 A-/-- A-/--
Rationale
The rating on Korea-based city gas distributor Samchully Co. Ltd. (A-/Watch
Neg/--) reflects its monopoly on gas distribution in mandated service areas,
modest financial risk profile, stable procurement of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) through a strong relationship with government-owned LNG wholesale
distributor Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS; A/Stable/--), and stable cash flow, which
is supported by a government-regulated cost-plus tariff system. Factors that
constrain the rating include a company strategy to expand into nongas
distribution businesses, relatively high dependence on industrial and
commercial customers, and maturing demand for gas in mandated service areas.
Samchully is the largest city gas distributor in Korea, with 16.3% of the
market among 33 city gas companies as of the end of September 2011. The
government of the Republic of Korea (A/Stable/A-1) regulates the gas industry
in each Korean city, establishing a supportive regulatory framework that
apportions a regional, city-based monopoly to each gas company. The government
installed this framework to avoid redundancy in capital investment for
pipelines and overlap of services in each company's distribution area.
Samchully is expanding into nongas distribution businesses, a strategy that we
consider a constraining factor for the rating. One area in which the company
has stepped up investment is Community Energy Services (CES), which provide
heat, electricity, or both to customers in certain residential, commercial,
and industrial areas. In addition to existing projects in the cities of
Gwangmyeong and Ansan, southwest of Seoul, Samchully has embarked on CES
projects in the town of Hyangnam and the city of Homaesil that it intends to
fund through project financing. Because CES businesses require substantial
initial capital expenditure and we do not expect the new projects to generate
cash inflow over the next five years, we believe the company's debt will
increase in the short to medium term.
In addition, Samchully is further expanding into electricity-generating
businesses. We placed its rating on CreditWatch with negative implications
after the company became the largest shareholder, at 50%, of S-Power, an
independent power producer (IPP) established on Jan. 2, 2012.
S-Power will construct and operate an 800-megawatt LNG power plant in Korea.
Korea South East Power Co. Ltd. (A/Stable/--), which has a 40% stake in the
company, will be responsible for the operation and POSCO Engineering &
Construction Co. Ltd (BBB/Negative/--) will be an engineering, procurement,
and construction (EPC) contractor for the power plant. We expect that
S-Power's total capital spending requirements from 2012 to 2014 to be about
Korean won (KRW) 830 billion, 30% of which will be funded by equity investment
and 70% of which will be funded by a form of project financing.
Such investments in IPP businesses is likely to pose an additional burden on
the company's financial risk profile, which is already under pressure due to
its aggressive expansion into CES businesses. A key credit factor will be the
details of the financing arrangements over S-Power and the magnitude of the
potential financial burden on Samchully.
Liquidity
We assess Samchully's liquidity to be "strong" as defined in our
criteria-taking into account both its large cash holdings and strong cash
generating businesses, which we estimate more than adequately cover its needs.
We base our assessment of Samchully's liquidity on the following factors and
assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash,
short-term investments, and funds from operations (FFO) to uses (including
debt maturities, capital spending, and dividends) will exceed 1.9x over the
next year.
-- If we assume the company makes half of its equity investment in
S-Power in 2012, we believe that sources of liquidity to uses will drop to
1.5x.
-- Although Samchully has no committed lines of credit (it has an
uncommitted line of around KRW149 billion), its status as a utility gives it
good access to domestic bank funding, in our view.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch status after reviewing the details of the
financing arrangements for S-Power. We could lower the rating on Samchully if
the company's financial ratio deteriorates to the extent that its debt to
EBITDA rises above 3x or its ratio of FFO to debt drops below 30% on a
sustained basis.