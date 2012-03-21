(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Gas Corporation's (KOGAS) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'A+' respectively. It's Short-term Foreign Currency IDR and commercial paper (CP) ratings are also affirmed at 'F1'. The Outlook on the IDR is Positive.

KOGAS is Korea's dominant gas importer with a 96% share and sole transporting and distributing company with ownership of the country's entire gas-related infrastructure. The government maintains full control over the company's operations, with almost all aspects of its activities governed by the KOGAS Act and the Public Entity Management Act.

KOGAS's ratings are equalised with those of Korea ('A+'/Positive) as per Fitch's parent-subsidiary linkage methodology. This reflects the agency's assessment that the legal, operational and especially strategic ties between KOGAS and the Korean government are very strong.

KOGAS maintained strong revenue growth of 25.3% y-o-y in 2011, underpinned by increasing demand, particularly from power generation companies. Although KOGAS was allowed to raise gas tariff three times in 2011 by a total of 15%, raw material costs increased more rapidly during this period. This resulted in "other receivables", representing fuel costs that could not be passed on to customers, rising to KRW4.4trn at end-2011 from KRW4.2trn in 2010. Fitch expects the collection of such receivables would take longer than previously expected of at least three years, especially given the general and presidential elections scheduled this year.

KOGAS has expanded aggressively its natural gas upstream operations in response to the country's national energy policy to raise self-sufficiency. KOGAS's recently discovered natural gas reserves in its Mozambique project (10% owned by the company) in Africa totalled about 680 million tons. Although it will take around five years before production commences, success in overseas projects will lessen its dependency on third-party imports. In addition, its Jubair project (18.75% owned by KOGAS) in Iraq continues to contribute to earnings, generating KRW13.8bn net profit in FY11. The company expects net profit to increase further in 2012 by around 20%.

KOGAS is planning to spend KRW4.7trn of capex in 2012, but given that the company usually executes 70%-80% of its scheduled investments, Fitch expects actual capex to be similar to 2011's level (KRW3.4trn). KOGAS's capex will partially be funded through internal cash flow and recovery of other receivables, but there is a risk that delays in receivable collection would dent the company's balance sheet further and increase reliance on external financing. However, Fitch considers liquidity risk to be limited, reflecting KOGAS's exceptionally strong funding ability in the domestic capital market, supported by its quasi-sovereign status.

As KOGAS's ratings are aligned with those of the sovereign, any changes to Korea's sovereign ratings or Outlook would immediately affect the company's ratings. Although Fitch expects KOGAS's links with the government to remain unchanged over the foreseeable future, any evidence of weakening links with the government, such as substantial dilution of government ownership, significant divestment of existing businesses or adverse revisions to related laws could lead to a negative rating action.