BRIEF-Saudi's National Commercial Bank issues 1.3 bln riyals sukuk
* Issues subordinated additional Tier 1 capital sukuk, in the amount of SAR 1.3 billion through private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Oct 19 Barclays Bank PLC
* Moody's changes the outlook on the C-/baa2 standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) of Barclays Bank PLC to stable from negative
June 5 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd