(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on
Kerry Properties Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-) are not affected by the Hong Kong-based
company's 2011 results.
Kerry's full-year results were weaker than we had expected. However, we
believe the results will improve in 2012. Revenue dropped 3% from the year
before. In particular, property sales fell substantially to Hong Kong dollars
(HK$) 2.71 billion, from HK$8.52 billion in 2010, due to a limited number of
projects for recognition. The adjusted EBITDA margin for Kerry was also lower
at about 17% in 2011, versus 20.6% in 2010, due to higher contribution from
the lower-margin logistics segment. Rental revenue grew 11%, in line with our
expectation. Although the company's EBITDA was weaker than the previous
year's, its EBIT was close to our projection, thanks to Kerry's share of
profit in associate companies, predominantly in the Larvotto project in Hong
Kong.
We expect property sales to recover in 2012 because up to HK$6.6 billion in
contract sales achieved in 2011 will be recognized this year. In our view, new
investment properties with good locations in China would also support the
credit profile in the next two to three years. We believe Kerry's recurring
income interest coverage would grow materially from about 1.5x currently.
Kerry's capital structure, on a gross debt basis, also weakened. Total debt
increased by HK$8 billion to HK$31.62 billion at the end of 2011. At the same
time, the company's cash increased by about the same amount. We understand the
weakened capital structure is partially attributed to Kerry's treasury
management strategy and the higher cash level would partially offset the
higher debt. We expect the cash and gross debt to decline in the next six to
12 months to be consistent with historical trend and Kerry to maintain
disciplined financial management, in line with its track record.