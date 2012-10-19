(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG ---------- 19-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: Austria

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

28-Nov-2011 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

28-Sep-2009 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Austrian government and OeEB's parent Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB; AA+/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to OeEB in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government and parental support is based on our assessment of OeEB's:

-- "Critical" role for the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+) given that it was created and operates only on behalf of the government. OeEB was established by OKB on the government's mandate to provide banking services for business transactions that commercial financial institutions are unwilling or unable to provide. OeEB is the sole agent for financing private-sector investments in developing and transition countries, supported by government guarantees that mitigate political and economic risks for its client-related business. In this respect, OeEB supports the Austrian government in meeting international obligations for development cooperation; and

-- "Integral" link with the Austrian government, given the bank's public mandate and the government's provision of asset guarantees and its general propensity to intervene in favor of its agents. This link, furthermore, extends to OKB, which is intended to provide funding to OeEB from its own common funding sources, which generally benefit from unconditional, irrevocable, and timely guarantees from the Republic of Austria.

The ratings reflect the support of the Austrian government, which guarantees OeEB's loan and investment portfolio and, as a new responsibility since 2012, appointed OeEB as trustee for fund and equity investments. After several years in existence, OeEB has an established history of high integration with its parent and close cooperation with the Austrian government, including payment of guarantee claims. This has alleviated our previous concerns that the guarantee framework between OeEB and the government does not necessarily ensure timely payment and excludes the government from liability in cases in which OeEB had prior knowledge of a loss or in instances of gross negligence, misconduct, or fraud by OeEB. Given its integration and cooperation with the community of supranational and national development banks, OeEB has become a key instrument by which the Austrian government meets its international obligations on development cooperation.

The guarantees protect virtually all of OeEB's operating assets against political and economic risk stemming from its operations. Because OeEB's loan and investment portfolio consists of financings that are guaranteed by the sovereign, asset quality risk is low, in our view. This also accounts for OeEB's exemption from capital adequacy or risk-segmenting rules under Basel II, based on the Austrian Banking Act.

Based on our criteria for GREs that benefit from an "integral" link with and "critical" role to the sovereign, we no longer assess OeEB's stand-alone credit profile. OeEB's credit strengths include the low embedded credit risk of its development-related portfolio, which rests on the state guarantees covering OeEB's assets. As OeEB develops, we expect its currently limited access to markets to improve. Although its nominal equity levels are very thin compared with its loan and investment portfolio, according to banking regulation the level is sufficient. The low nominal equity level reflects the fully sovereign-guaranteed loan and investment portfolio, which has a zero risk weighting, and the government's trusted investment portfolio for which OeEB assumes no economic risks, although it carries the portfolio on its balance sheet.

The government does not own OeEB or OKB. It is, however, closely involved in OeEB's advisory board (Beirat) and grants explicit guarantees for each transaction. The advisory board approves all of OeEB's investments and government guarantees. The government has contractually agreed to reimburse any losses that OeEB may incur. Although the underlying contract can be changed only by mutual agreement, we think that, in reality, the government can change the contract at its discretion. Should this occur, we would still anticipate that the government would honor all prior contractual obligations.

The government requested OeEB be established in March 2008 to complement its international cooperation and development strategy to facilitate private sector investment in developing and transitional countries that would otherwise not receive financing from commercial financial institutions. OKB is OeEB's sole shareholder and exerts full management control. We expect OKB to be the main source of OeEB's funding.

OeEB's operations include the provision of long-term investment financing in the form of loans or equity funding on trust. We understand that OeEB expects its loan and investment portfolio to increase by about EUR100 million annually. OeEB plans to increase its portfolio by EUR150 million in 2012, of which EUR110 million was contracted by June 30, 2012. While delays in loan disbursements were experienced until 2010, the exodus of commercial banks from transitional and developing countries has increased the demand for disbursements. As of Jan. 1, 2012, OeEB also acts as a trustee of the Austrian government for fund and equity investments, with reinvestment options of sold participations. OeEB offers advisory services to help clients identify, implement, and monitor projects and investments. Despite the government's budget-consolidation measures, OeEB does not expect a reduction in the planned government transfers for advisory programs.

As a commercial entity, OeEB aims to make profits, but its specific role implies that it is not a profit-maximizing entity. OeEB posted an annual net profit of EUR848,910 for 2011, which we expect to improve further in coming years. Overall earnings' capacity is weak, but similar to other development banks. Although all lending transactions have to be profitable in covering risk and administrative costs, its margins are thin, reflecting the nature of this business.