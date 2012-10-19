(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on True Move Co. Ltd. (B/Stable/--) is not affected by a Thai baht (THB) 13.5 billion bid for 3G spectrum by a subsidiary of its parent, True Corp. Public Co. Ltd. (not rated). The bid, combined with an increase in capital expenditure, will put pressure on True Corp.'s already weak credit profile. Nevertheless, we expect continued support from Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), True Corp.'s 65% owner, to help maintain the company's credit profile. We believe CP Group has a favorable business position and cash flows--with operations in agribusiness, food and retail and distribution--as well as good financial flexibility.

We believe the spectrum auction is a positive development for Thailand's telecom industry. The auction will help improve our assessment of above-average regulatory and industry risk in Thailand. It will help telecom companies grow and improve their profitability in the next three to four years. This is because they can provide higher-value 3G services; the license fee for 3G is about 6% of revenues compared with the existing concession fee of about 30% of revenues.