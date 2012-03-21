(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- OJSC Oil Co. Rosneft ----------------------------------- 21-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Oil and gas
exploration
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 00080J
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-May-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
12-Jan-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================