However, Rosneft operates autonomously and competes with private oil companies of comparable size, and the government is considering privatizing Rosneft. In line with our GRE criteria, we add no uplift to Rosneft's SACP for possible extraordinary state support because the rating on Rosneft is already close to the sovereign local currency rating.

Liquidity

We view Rosneft's liquidity as "adequate", with the ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs of above 1.2x for the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, key sources of liquidity included:

-- Cash and short-term investments of about $9.8 billion, of which we estimate about $1 billion of cash to be tied to operations;

-- Available credit facilities, including a $2 billion syndicated loan, a Russian ruble 40 billion ($1.35 billion) Gazprombank facility; and

-- Substantial cash flow from operations.

Key potential uses of liquidity include:

-- About $4.5 billion in short-term debt (including $1.5 billion Yukos-related debt);

-- Capital expenditures, which have been budgeted at over $15 billion for 2012, although we believe that they could be somewhat adjusted in a lower price environment and depending on exchange rate dynamics; and

-- Dividends that we expect to be about $1 billion in line with the company's policy.

We believe that Rosneft's status as a GRE improves its access to international and domestic financial markets, which helps to additionally offset liquidity risks. Similarly, access to financing secured by commodity exports provides a further support for Rosneft's liquidity.

We understand that Rosneft's key long-term credit facility from the China Development Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+) has no financial covenants. Furthermore, we believe that the company currently has significant headroom under financial covenants in other credit facilities.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances on the one hand Rosneft's sustained strong operating performance, supported by high oil prices, against our expectation of rising debt as a result of negative FOCF and increased acquisition spending. Under our current base-case scenario, we expect the company's FFO-to-adjusted debt ratio to reduce to 40% or higher in the long term.

The government's decision to privatize its stake in Rosneft will not affect the rating, in our view, because the rating on Rosneft already includes no uplift for state support.

We see ratings upside as limited at this stage, but over the next several years it could develop, depending on Rosneft's maintaining sufficiently conservative financial and investment policies and a return to positive FOCF under the normalized pricing assumptions we use in our credit analysis.

Ratings downside is remote in our view, because a revision of Rosneft's SACP to 'bb+' would likely trigger a one-notch uplift for extraordinary state support under our GRE methodology, which would result in the rating nevertheless remaining at the 'BBB-' level.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

OJSC Oil Co. Rosneft

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/--