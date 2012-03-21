However, Rosneft operates autonomously and competes with private oil companies
of comparable size, and the government is considering privatizing Rosneft. In
line with our GRE criteria, we add no uplift to Rosneft's SACP for possible
extraordinary state support because the rating on Rosneft is already close to
the sovereign local currency rating.
Liquidity
We view Rosneft's liquidity as "adequate", with the ratio of liquidity sources
to liquidity needs of above 1.2x for the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
key sources of liquidity included:
-- Cash and short-term investments of about $9.8 billion, of which we
estimate about $1 billion of cash to be tied to operations;
-- Available credit facilities, including a $2 billion syndicated loan, a
Russian ruble 40 billion ($1.35 billion) Gazprombank facility; and
-- Substantial cash flow from operations.
Key potential uses of liquidity include:
-- About $4.5 billion in short-term debt (including $1.5 billion
Yukos-related debt);
-- Capital expenditures, which have been budgeted at over $15 billion for
2012, although we believe that they could be somewhat adjusted in a lower
price environment and depending on exchange rate dynamics; and
-- Dividends that we expect to be about $1 billion in line with the
company's policy.
We believe that Rosneft's status as a GRE improves its access to international
and domestic financial markets, which helps to additionally offset liquidity
risks. Similarly, access to financing secured by commodity exports provides a
further support for Rosneft's liquidity.
We understand that Rosneft's key long-term credit facility from the China
Development Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+) has no financial covenants. Furthermore, we
believe that the company currently has significant headroom under financial
covenants in other credit facilities.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances on the one hand Rosneft's sustained strong
operating performance, supported by high oil prices, against our expectation
of rising debt as a result of negative FOCF and increased acquisition
spending. Under our current base-case scenario, we expect the company's
FFO-to-adjusted debt ratio to reduce to 40% or higher in the long term.
The government's decision to privatize its stake in Rosneft will not affect
the rating, in our view, because the rating on Rosneft already includes no
uplift for state support.
We see ratings upside as limited at this stage, but over the next several
years it could develop, depending on Rosneft's maintaining sufficiently
conservative financial and investment policies and a return to positive FOCF
under the normalized pricing assumptions we use in our credit analysis.
Ratings downside is remote in our view, because a revision of Rosneft's SACP
to 'bb+' would likely trigger a one-notch uplift for extraordinary state
support under our GRE methodology, which would result in the rating
nevertheless remaining at the 'BBB-' level.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas
Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
OJSC Oil Co. Rosneft
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/--