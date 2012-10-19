(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Rosbank's (RB) RUB10bn issue of BO-4 senior unsecured bonds with a final maturity in September 2015 and a two-year put option, a final Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB+' and National Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)'.

RB has a Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook, a National Long-term rating of 'AAA(rus)' with a Stable Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'F2', a Viability Rating of 'bb', and a Support Rating of '2'.