(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on three of
Generali Deutschland Group's (GDG) German subsidiaries, as follows:
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG (Advocard; non-life insurer): 'A-', Outlook
Negative
Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG's (Dialog Leben; life insurer): 'A-', Outlook
Negative
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG's (Envivas; health insurer): 'BBB+', Outlook
Negative
The affirmations reflect the strong capital levels and sound operating
performance of the three companies, as well as the agency's view about the
strategic importance of the insurers to GDG. Under the agency's insurance groups
rating methodology, Advocard is viewed by Fitch as "very important", and Dialog
Leben and Envivas are considered "important" for GDG. This is as opposed to
being regarded as "core" entities under the agency's methodology. This is mainly
due to their small absolute and relative size, differing branding and the
specialist nature of their businesses.
Fitch regards GDG itself as being a core part of Assicurazioni Generali SpA
(Generali), which has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+' and an IFS
rating of 'A-', both with Negative Outlook. At current levels, Advocard, Dialog
Leben and Envivas' ratings are not benefitting from any uplift from being part
of the Generali group. Advocard and Dialog Leben's ratings are being constrained
by Generali's ratings, as their standalone assessments are one notch higher.
Envivas's rating is in line with its standalone assessment.
Key rating drivers for an upgrade of the three companies include an upgrade of
Generali's ratings, which for Advocard and Dialog Leben is currently
constraining their ratings. For Envivas, if Generali were to be upgraded, Fitch
would expect to factor in at least one notch of uplift from its current
standalone assessment of 'BBB+'.
Key ratings drivers for a downgrade include a downgrade of Generali's ratings or
a failure to maintain their current operating performance and strong capital
levels as measured by Fitch's internal risk-based capital assessment.
Advocard is a legal expense insurer with 2011 gross written premiums (GWP) of
EUR205.5m (2010: EUR196.9m) and total assets of EUR381.4m (2010: EUR382.4m). In
2011, the insurer reported a strong and stable gross combined ratio of 94%
(2010: 94%) and a small increase in net income to EUR14.1m (2010: EUR14.0m).
Dialog Leben is a life insurer that specialises in term and disability insurance
and distributes its products exclusively via independent financial advisors. In
2011, the company reported GWP of EUR220.8m (2010: EUR208.9m) and total assets
of EUR563.7m (2010: EUR549.8m). In the current low interest environment, the
insurer benefits from its favourable business mix with strong technical and
expense results.
Envivas is a fast growing, but still relatively small, health insurer with 2011
GWP of EUR65.9m (2010: EUR54.9m) and total assets of EUR77.9m (2010: EUR59.3m).
GDG operates under a multi-brand strategy with a variety of distribution
channels to specifically target individual customer groups. In Fitch's view, the
group is well positioned due to its focused strategy combined with improved cost
efficiency and underlying profitability, particularly in the non-life segment.
The rated insurers benefit from reinsurance from the holding company Generali
Deutschland Holding AG, as well as IT and asset management services which are
provided via service companies. There are control and profit and loss transfer
agreements in place between Generali Deutschland Holding AG and each of the
rated entities.