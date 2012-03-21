(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Franshion Properties (China) Limited's (Franshion) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings reflect Franshion's increase in 2011 of contracted sales to HKD15bn, which is within management target. Its HKD8bn increase in 2011 net debt associated with investment in Changsa is mitigated by the strong cash flow visibility of this project. The Changsha primary development met management target with HKD3.3bn sales in 2011, reflecting healthy demand and Franshion's execution strength.

The deterioration in interest coverage in 2011 was largely due to a sharp increase in interest expenses resulting from borrowings for the Changsha project and the large precautionary cash held by the company in view of tight liquidity in China. Nevertheless, Fitch expects Franshion's rental and hotel EBITDA will be able to cover gross interest expense by over 1.2x. Net debt/inventory (inventory including development assets plus all long-term property assets) increased to a still low 23% in 2011 from 20% in 2010, reflecting strong asset coverage for its borrowings.

Franshion's ratings continue to be supported by its status as a state-owned Chinese property company. This puts it in an advantage in government-led strategic projects and helps provide strong access to domestic bank funding. Its ratings are further supported by assets in favourable locations, including investment properties with above average occupancy rates and rentals domestically.

Fitch expects demand for office properties in China to remain firm in 2012, with Franshion likely to see rental income improvement through rent increases over the next 12 to 24 months. This is reflected in the Stable Outlook.

Negative rating action could arise if Franshion's rental and hotel EBITDA-to-gross interest expense ratio falls below 1.5x on a sustained basis. Although Fitch expects Franshion to breach this guideline over the next two years due to the large borrowings required for the Changsha project, this ratio will improve above 1.5x when most of these borrowings have been repaid. The agency may also take negative rating action if there is a shift in the company's strategy away from its focus on high-end commercial properties in prime locations and strategic projects through local government collaboration; reduced ties with Sinochem Group including a reduction in Sinochem Group's equity stake in Franshion to under 51%; or reduced access to onshore bank loans or intercompany funding support.

Fitch may consider positive rating action only when there is a significant increase in the portfolio size of Franshon's investment properties and hotels to above CNY30bn asset value, while maintaining the rental and hotel EBITDA-to-gross interest expense ratio above 2.5x.