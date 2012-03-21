March 21 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- China Lumena New Materials Corp. -------------- 21-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 550243
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Sep-2011 B+/-- B+/--
07-Oct-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on China based thenardite and polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) producer
China Lumena New Materials Corp. reflects the company's high revenue
concentration in a niche market, its limited distribution channels, high
counterparty risk exposure, and aggressive expansion. Lumena's leading
domestic market positions and high profitability temper these weaknesses.
In our opinion, Lumena's dependence on market growth to meet its growing
production capacity and to absorb its new products undermines its "weak"
business risk profile, as our criteria define the term. The company also has
limited channels of product distribution. We believe that the inclusion of PPS
as a key product in the government's 12th five-year plan for new material
industry will help the PPS business. The emission standards that the
government announced last year, particularly those for the power sector,
should also support the business.