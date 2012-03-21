(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd's (PGPL) 'Fitch
D(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as
'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of
adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of PGPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a
period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the
event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the
ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action
Commentary.
Fitch has also migrated PGPL's bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category
as follows:
- INR79.9m long-term loans migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR125m cash credit facility migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'
- INR14m non-fund based limits migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'