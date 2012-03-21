March 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have withdrawn our ratings on all classes of notes following their redemption.

-- Immeo Residential Finance No.2 is a German CMBS transaction that closed in 2007.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has withdrawn its credit ratings on Immeo Residential Finance No.2 Ltd.'s class A, B, C, and D notes, due to the redemption of the notes. At the time of withdrawal, the class A and B notes were on CreditWatch negative (see list below).

The scheduled maturity date of the class A, B, C, and D notes was in December 2016. However, we have received confirmation from Wells Fargo Trust Corporation Ltd. (the calculation and reporting agent in this transaction), that all of the notes have been fully repaid from the principal received under the loan. We have taken today's rating actions in this context. We had placed the ratings on the class A and B notes on CreditWatch negative in January, in connection with counterparty downgrades (see "S&P's CreditWatch Placements On 122 European CMBS Tranches At Jan. 31, 2012").

The transaction closed in August 2007. The loan backing the transaction was secured on 39,180 residential units, 153 commercial units, 7,659 car spaces, and 999 other properties in Germany, with the highest concentration in Duisburg.

