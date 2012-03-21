Companies reporting this week include the following:
Conagra Foods, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Food Producers)
Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year
point tightening from 72 basis points (bps) to 55 bps, a decrease of -23%. The
liquidity score on Conagra Foods, Inc. decreased from 8.02 to 7.2 over the
three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 37th
percentile to the 24th percentile.
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/Travel & Leisure)
Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year
point tightening from 122 bps to 97 bps, a decrease of -20%. The liquidity score
on Darden Restaurants, Inc. decreased from 7.61 to 7.39 over the three-month
period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 26th percentile to
the 29th percentile.
Fedex Corporation (INDUSTRIALS/Industrial Transportation)
Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year
point tightening from 115 bps to 96 bps, a decrease of -16%. The liquidity score
on Fedex Corporation decreased from 7.49 to 7.39 over the three-month period,
causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 23rd percentile to the 29th
percentile.
General Mills, Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Food Producers)
Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year
point tightening from 44 bps to 34 bps, a decrease of -21%. The liquidity score
on General Mills, Inc. decreased from 7.93 to 7.25 over the three-month period,
causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 35th percentile to the 26th
percentile.
Jabil Circuit, Inc. (INDUSTRIALS/Electronic & Electrical Equipment)
Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year
point tightening from 262 bps to 258 bps, a decrease of -2%. The liquidity score
on Jabil Circuit, Inc. decreased from 11.46 to 10.86 over the three-month
period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 88th percentile to
the 87th percentile.
KB Home (CONSUMER GOODS/Household Goods)
Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year
point tightening from 796 bps to 579 bps, a decrease of -27%. The liquidity
score on KB Home decreased from 7.16 to 6.62 over the three-month period,
causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 13th percentile to the
seventh percentile.
Nike Inc. (CONSUMER GOODS/Personal Goods)
Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point
widening from 53 bps to 53 bps, an increase of 0%. The liquidity score on Nike
Inc. decreased from 8.56 to 8.17 over the three-month period, causing an
increase in liquidity from trading in the 52nd percentile to the 47th
percentile.
Oracle Systems Corporation (TECHNOLOGY/Software & Computer Services)
Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point
widening from 47 bps to 50 bps, an increase of 6%. The liquidity score on Oracle
Systems Corporation decreased from 8.88 to 8.31 over the three-month period,
causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 59th percentile to the 50th
percentile.
