S&P base-case operating scenario
We anticipate that strong (6%-8%) compound average E&P volume growth will
continue well into this decade, subject to any disposals, supported by the
group's solid replacement of reserves in recent years and substantial
resources. We note that production growth dipped modestly in 2011, but
recognize that outages in the U.K. offset growth elsewhere. This had a
pronounced impact given the meaningful share of global E&P operating income
from U.K. operations (45%-60% in recent years).
Critical to BG's production growth over 2012-2015 are organic projects in
Australia, Brazil, and to a lesser extent the U.S. These assets will help BG
benefit from an improvement in its geographic mix. Furthermore, the group is
confident that it will achieve LNG operating profit of $2.6 billion-$2.8
billion in 2012, after $2.6 billion in 2011.
We anticipate that E&P will contribute about two-thirds of operating profits,
LNG one-quarter, and the remainder coming from transmission and distribution.
We see EBITDA margins remaining over 50% in 2012 and 2013.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We anticipate that BG will further increase debt to fund its heavy cash
investments over the medium term, the latter in the order of $11 billion in
2012 and nearer $10 billion thereafter under our forecast assumptions. As a
consequence, we think adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt could
decline to or below 50% by year-end 2013 under our base-case pricing scenario,
having recovered during 2012 from about 50% at Dec. 31, 2011 (or about 55%
excluding leases for floating production, storage, and offloading vessels not
operating in 2010). We believe that metrics at this level could, for a period,
remain consistent with the ratings. This would depend, in our view, on the
materiality and timeliness of steps to protect credit quality and restrain
negative discretionary cash flow as investment peaks. We note the disposal of
power generation assets in 2010 and understand similar portfolio re-focusing
could provide additional funding.
Unadjusted FFO as of Dec. 31, 2011, was $7.5 billion. We see an annual level
of $7.0 billion-$7.5 billion as achievable under our credit assumptions of
Brent oil and Henry Hub gas at $90 and $3.0 per million British thermal units,
respectively, in 2012, as production increases. We anticipate negative
discretionary cash flow in both 2012 and 2013, but even with weaker metrics,
we see this significant investment in new business assets remaining
commensurate with the 'A' rating overall.
Liquidity
The 'A-1' short-term rating is in line with the 'A' long-term issuer credit
rating and our assessment of the group's liquidity position as adequate, in
spite of ongoing negative discretionary cash flows. We anticipate that sources
will exceed uses by more than 1.2x in 2012. On Dec. 31, 2011, BG reported
short-term debt of $1.2 billion on a consolidated basis, against $3.6 billion
total cash and equivalents, after the issuance of $5.6 billion in bonds in
fourth-quarter 2011.
As of the end of December 2011, for the next 12 months, we consider:
-- $3.3 billion of cash and short-term investments. This excludes $0.25
billion that we view as tied to operations, and that we consequently do not
net from adjusted debt;
-- $4.5 billion fully available under committed bank facilities, that are
currently undrawn, maturing in fourth-quarter 2013 and second-quarter 2016. We
understand that the group's bank facility documentation includes no liquidity
triggers or financial covenants;
-- FFO of about $7.2 billion.
In the same period, our credit scenario factors in the following liquidity
needs:
-- Short-term debt of $1.2 billion;
-- Minimum organic cash capital investment of about $10 billion; and
-- Shareholder distributions of about $0.8 billion.
We understand that BG will continue to ensure that sufficient cash or undrawn
committed lines are in place well ahead of prospective funding requirements.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that BG will continue to achieve strong
business performance in terms of both operating earnings and upstream volume
growth. It also takes into account the high cash capital expenditure (capex)
of up to $11 billion each year, which is required by the group to deliver
planned projects, and likely persistent and significant negative discretionary
cash flows over the next 2-3 years under our oil and gas price deck
assumptions.
We believe that the ratings could rapidly come under pressure if realized
prices were to decline below our credit assumptions, or if investment projects
were to suffer material delays or cost overruns. Given BG's conservative
financial track record, we anticipate near-term, pro-active management of the
heavy investment schedule and ongoing steps to ensure an adequate liquidity
position. In particular, the ratings assume disposals during 2012, with BG
indicating $5 billion over 1-2 years. Our rating currently factors in the
maintenance of robust debt metrics, including FFO to debt of 50%-60% under our
credit price deck assumptions in 2012 and 2013. A sustained decline below 50%
would likely lead to a negative outlook or downgrade, as would a material step
up in net debt of more than $3 billion.
Downward rating pressure could also arise from debt-financed acquisition
activity. This is because we currently view financial flexibility as very low,
due to the deterioration in credit protection measures that we already see and
anticipate. A large increase in country risk in BG's core non-Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) upstream countries would be
another key risk factor, in our view. We see no near-term ratings upside at
present, due to BG's persistent heavy capital investments and high share of
non-OECD production and related country risk.
