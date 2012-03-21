S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that strong (6%-8%) compound average E&P volume growth will continue well into this decade, subject to any disposals, supported by the group's solid replacement of reserves in recent years and substantial resources. We note that production growth dipped modestly in 2011, but recognize that outages in the U.K. offset growth elsewhere. This had a pronounced impact given the meaningful share of global E&P operating income from U.K. operations (45%-60% in recent years).

Critical to BG's production growth over 2012-2015 are organic projects in Australia, Brazil, and to a lesser extent the U.S. These assets will help BG benefit from an improvement in its geographic mix. Furthermore, the group is confident that it will achieve LNG operating profit of $2.6 billion-$2.8 billion in 2012, after $2.6 billion in 2011.

We anticipate that E&P will contribute about two-thirds of operating profits, LNG one-quarter, and the remainder coming from transmission and distribution. We see EBITDA margins remaining over 50% in 2012 and 2013.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We anticipate that BG will further increase debt to fund its heavy cash investments over the medium term, the latter in the order of $11 billion in 2012 and nearer $10 billion thereafter under our forecast assumptions. As a consequence, we think adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt could decline to or below 50% by year-end 2013 under our base-case pricing scenario, having recovered during 2012 from about 50% at Dec. 31, 2011 (or about 55% excluding leases for floating production, storage, and offloading vessels not operating in 2010). We believe that metrics at this level could, for a period, remain consistent with the ratings. This would depend, in our view, on the materiality and timeliness of steps to protect credit quality and restrain negative discretionary cash flow as investment peaks. We note the disposal of power generation assets in 2010 and understand similar portfolio re-focusing could provide additional funding.

Unadjusted FFO as of Dec. 31, 2011, was $7.5 billion. We see an annual level of $7.0 billion-$7.5 billion as achievable under our credit assumptions of Brent oil and Henry Hub gas at $90 and $3.0 per million British thermal units, respectively, in 2012, as production increases. We anticipate negative discretionary cash flow in both 2012 and 2013, but even with weaker metrics, we see this significant investment in new business assets remaining commensurate with the 'A' rating overall.

Liquidity

The 'A-1' short-term rating is in line with the 'A' long-term issuer credit rating and our assessment of the group's liquidity position as adequate, in spite of ongoing negative discretionary cash flows. We anticipate that sources will exceed uses by more than 1.2x in 2012. On Dec. 31, 2011, BG reported short-term debt of $1.2 billion on a consolidated basis, against $3.6 billion total cash and equivalents, after the issuance of $5.6 billion in bonds in fourth-quarter 2011.

As of the end of December 2011, for the next 12 months, we consider:

-- $3.3 billion of cash and short-term investments. This excludes $0.25 billion that we view as tied to operations, and that we consequently do not net from adjusted debt;

-- $4.5 billion fully available under committed bank facilities, that are currently undrawn, maturing in fourth-quarter 2013 and second-quarter 2016. We understand that the group's bank facility documentation includes no liquidity triggers or financial covenants;

-- FFO of about $7.2 billion.

In the same period, our credit scenario factors in the following liquidity needs:

-- Short-term debt of $1.2 billion;

-- Minimum organic cash capital investment of about $10 billion; and

-- Shareholder distributions of about $0.8 billion.

We understand that BG will continue to ensure that sufficient cash or undrawn committed lines are in place well ahead of prospective funding requirements.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that BG will continue to achieve strong business performance in terms of both operating earnings and upstream volume growth. It also takes into account the high cash capital expenditure (capex) of up to $11 billion each year, which is required by the group to deliver planned projects, and likely persistent and significant negative discretionary cash flows over the next 2-3 years under our oil and gas price deck assumptions.

We believe that the ratings could rapidly come under pressure if realized prices were to decline below our credit assumptions, or if investment projects were to suffer material delays or cost overruns. Given BG's conservative financial track record, we anticipate near-term, pro-active management of the heavy investment schedule and ongoing steps to ensure an adequate liquidity position. In particular, the ratings assume disposals during 2012, with BG indicating $5 billion over 1-2 years. Our rating currently factors in the maintenance of robust debt metrics, including FFO to debt of 50%-60% under our credit price deck assumptions in 2012 and 2013. A sustained decline below 50% would likely lead to a negative outlook or downgrade, as would a material step up in net debt of more than $3 billion.

Downward rating pressure could also arise from debt-financed acquisition activity. This is because we currently view financial flexibility as very low, due to the deterioration in credit protection measures that we already see and anticipate. A large increase in country risk in BG's core non-Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) upstream countries would be another key risk factor, in our view. We see no near-term ratings upside at present, due to BG's persistent heavy capital investments and high share of non-OECD production and related country risk.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Prices Unchanged, Jan. 18, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20. 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008