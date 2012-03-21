March 21 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Hartford International Life Reassurance Corp. ---------- 21-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: United States
Local currency A-/Stable/-- State/Province: Connecticut
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Mar-2012 A-/-- --/--
03-Mar-2009 A/-- --/--
26-Feb-2009 A+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 21-Mar-2012