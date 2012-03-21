(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Small Business Trust II 2012 - an ABS transaction - final ratings as follows:

- INR1,157.7m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs): Long-Term Local-Currency Rating of 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR78.1m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement: National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The small business loan pool assigned to the Trust is originated by Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. (SCUF, the "originator" or "seller", rated 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'/Stable).

The final ratings of the Series A PTCs address the timely payment of interest and principal to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of January 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of January 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of SCUF, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR1,157.7m at the cut-off date of 30 November 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is provided in the form of fixed deposits with Canara Bank ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/ 'BBB-'/Stable). It is equal to 10.00% of the initial principal outstanding, consisting of a first loss credit facility of 3.25% and a second loss credit facility of 6.75% of the initial principal outstanding.

A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites