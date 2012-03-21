March 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised the CTRL Section 1 Finance Plc's (CTRLF)
notes Outlook to Negative and affirmed the ratings, as follows:
GBP748m notes due 2035: senior secured 'AAA', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
GBP500m notes due 2051: senior secured 'AAA', Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
The rating action reflects the revision of the United Kingdom's Outlook on its
Long-term Issuer Default Rating ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') to Negative from Stable
on 14 March 2012.
CTRLF is a securitisation of certain de-risked track access charges (TACs) and
domestic capacity charge (DCC) payments in respect of section 1 of the Channel
Tunnel Rail Link. DCC payments continue to be payable by the Secretary of State
(SoS) on behalf of the UK Government (HMG). Following a restructuring
implemented in 2009, TACs (which were originally payable by Eurostar (U.K.) Ltd
guaranteed by HMG) and DCCs are irrevocable and unconditional direct obligations
of HMG.
The ratings of CTRLF's notes rely on HMG and, as such, are credit-linked to the
UK sovereign rating. Fitch's rating actions are based on the documents and
information provided by the issuer and other parties.