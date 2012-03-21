(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 21 - Fitch Ratings says Stora Enso's ratings are unaffected by its
announced EUR1.6bn investment.
Stora has announced a new investment in China to build an integrated mill for
the production of paperboard for packaging. The plant will have an initial
production capacity of 450,000 tonnes of paperboard (to be doubled at a later
stage) and 900,000 tonnes of virgin-fibre pulp. The plant will be integrated
with 120,000 hectares of plantations and will be fully self-sufficient for wood
supply. The plant will be managed by a joint-venture between Stora (85% stake)
and the local state-owned company Gangxi Forestry Group (15%). The total
investment amounts to EUR1.6bn to be financed by equity (40%) and new debt (60%)
raised by the joint venture. The new plant should start producing in Q414. The
investment is subject to regulatory approvals.
Fitch notes that the investment is coherent with Stora's strategy aimed at
diversifying its business from printing paper. The agency believes that the new
plant will improve the business profile of Stora, by increasing its exposure to
the growing Chinese market and to the packaging segment, whose long-term
prospects are more favourable than the printing papers.
Fitch notes that the investment is relevant in absolute terms and will increase
Stora's capex by EUR400m in 2012. However, the agency believes that Stora has
the financial flexibility to sustain the investment without jeopardising its
ratings. Fitch expects Stora's credit metrics to be under pressure in 2012, as a
combination of high investments and weakening operating results. However, Fitch
expects Stora's FFO adjusted net leverage to remain below 4.0x, a level in line
with the current 'BB' IDR.
Fitch believes that European pulp and paper companies, such as Stora and UPM
Kymmene ('BB'/Stable), will continue to face difficulties in the printing paper
segment, due to the secular decline in demand. Companies are reacting to this
decline in different ways, either by trying to diversify their business and
increase their presence in more attractive segments and markets in the case of
Stora or by increasing efficiency and scale by acquiring competitors in the case
of UPM. However, both the strategies imply a significant need for investment,
either for new capex, acquisitions or restructuring costs. Thus, the agency
believes that the companies' credit metrics are likely to remain under pressure
in the coming years, making positive rating actions are unlikely.