March 21

Summary analysis -- Iconix Brand Group Inc. 21-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Positive/--

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Apr-2007 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings and outlook on Iconix Brand Group Inc. reflect what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services continues to view as the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile, because of its highly acquisitive nature, which causes its credit metrics to be somewhat volatile. Still, the company's credit metrics are currently strong relative to the "aggressive" indicative financial ratios (which includes leverage between 4x and 5x), and we expect them to further improve, excluding any significant debt-funded acquisitions, over the next year. The company's continuing participation in the highly competitive, unpredictable fashion apparel industry, and its licensing contract renewal risk, contribute to what we continue to view as a "weak" business risk profile. The company benefits from a predictable royalty income-based business model and high margins.

Credit metrics have been strengthening since the end of 2007 through a combination of lower debt levels and increased EBITDA. For the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted leverage was 2.6x, compared with 2.8x in the prior year and 5.8x at year-end 2007. The ratio of funds from operation to total debt and interest coverage were 29% and 4.8x, respectively, compared with 28.6% and 4.9x for the prior year and 14% and 3.7x in 2007. However, these ratios can be volatile, and could weaken, since the company pursues an aggressive acquisition strategy using debt and cash.