Oct 22 -

Overview

-- In our opinion, POSCO is unlikely to secure sufficient additional nondebt financing to maintain an 'A-' rating, and its operating performance this year will likely be weaker than we expected.

-- We lowered the long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on POSCO to 'BBB+' from 'A-' on the expectation that debt to EBITDA for the company will likely continue to exceed our downgrade trigger of 3x over the next 12-24 months.

-- The stable outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating reflects our view that strong cost competitiveness will help POSCO maintain its financial strength over the next 12-24 months even though steel industry fundamentals are unlikely to recover significantly in that period.

Rating Action

On Oct. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Korea-based steelmaker POSCO to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is stable.

Rationale

The ratings downgrade reflects our expectation that the financial risk profile for POSCO is likely to be weak for an 'A-' rating over the next 12-24 months. We expect the ratio of the company's debt to EBITDA to exceed 3x, the threshold we previously assessed as the trigger for a downgrade.

We base our expectation of POSCO's debt rising above 3x EBITDA on assumptions of an absence of additional nondebt financing beyond the Korean won (KRW) 3.5 trillion we included in our base case forecast this year and continued weakness in POSCO's operating performance due to deteriorating fundamentals in the steel industry and erosion of the company's competitive position.

Although POSCO is making good progress in raising KRW3.5 trillion in nondebt financing this year, we believe it is unlikely to raise sufficient additional nondebt financing to maintain an 'A-' rating. In our view, significant volatility in global capital markets increases the difficulty the company has in securing additional nondebt financing. Also, given our weaker outlook for the company's operating performance this year and next year, we believe it needs more than KRW6.5 trillion in nondebt financing to keep measures of its credit quality commensurate with an 'A-' rating in 2013, compared with our previous assessment of KRW5.5 trillion, including the KRW3.5 trillion discussed earlier. We see a low likelihood of the company securing an additional KRW3 trillion in nondebt financing on top of that KRW3.5 trillion over the next 12 months.

We expect POSCO to encounter continued tough steel industry conditions in the region over the next 12-18 months as a result of slowing demand amid significant overcapacity. In our view, macroeconomic uncertainties make it unlikely a global slowdown in demand for steel will turn around quickly. We lowered our GDP growth estimates for this year for most key economies such as the U.S., the eurozone, and China, and we don't foresee a sharp recovery next year. In addition, we expect spare steel capacity in China to be significant and, as a consequence, an overflow of steel into neighboring countries such as Korea to continue to be the main culprit behind lower profitability in the regional steel industry despite recent signs of improvement in production discipline in China.

In our lower base case forecast, we expect POSCO's debt to EBITDA to be 3.7x in 2012 and 3.4x in 2013, above our previous downgrade trigger of 3x. We assume the company's sales in 2012 will decline 5% year on year and its EBITDA margin will be 9.9%, and in 2013 sales will rise 5% year on year and its EBITDA margin will be 11%. This compares with a 14% year-on-year rise in sales in 2011 and an EBITDA margin of 11.4%, a level of profitability we would expect from the company during a downturn. In our view, a continuing oversupply of steel in the region amid uncertain global macroeconomic conditions will likely produce weaker profitability for the company in 2012 and 2013 than in 2011.

Liquidity

POSCO's liquidity is "adequate" as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed 1.2x uses this year. We assume those sources of liquidity will include KRW6.4 trillion in cash and short-term investments as of Dec. 31, 2011, and KRW8.4 trillion in cash flow from operations. Also, we assume POSCO's uses of liquidity this year will include KRW8.7 trillion in planned capital expenditures and equity investment and KRW1.2 trillion in debt due to mature within a year of Dec. 31, 2011, excluding short-term bank loans. We believe the company will likely roll these over because strong standing in Korea's credit market gives it good access to domestic banks.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that POSCO's strong cost competitiveness will help it maintain its financial strength over the next 12-24 months although we believe steel industry fundamentals are unlikely to recover significantly in that period.

We may lower the ratings on POSCO if the ratio of its adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds 3.7x over the next 12-24 months on a sustained basis, likely as a result of weak operating cash flow due to tough market conditions or heavier-than-expected capital investment. We could raise the ratings if adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 2.7x for a protracted period, possibly as a result of stronger operating performance and greater nondebt financing than we expect.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

POSCO

Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-

Zeus (Cayman)

Senior Unsecured BBB+ A-

Downgraded; Outlook Action

To From

POSCO

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Negative/--