(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Milli Reasurans T.A.S. ------------------------ 22-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Turkey

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jul-2007 --/-- --/--

03-Nov-2004 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The national scale rating on Turkey-based reinsurer Milli Reasurans T.A.S. (Milli Re) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's dominant competitive position in Turkey and its good prospective capitalization. The ratings are constrained by the company's marginal quality of investments from a global perspective, its concentration in the Turkish market, which exacerbates the potential effect of exposure to earthquake-modeling risk, and its marginal operating performance.

We are changing the group status of Milli Re from strategically important to moderately strategic to its parent Turkiye Is Bankasi AS (Isbank; BB/Stable/B, Turkey national scale rating trAA/--/trA-1). The rating on Milli Re continues to receive no uplift because of those on its parent.

We consider the quality of investments to be one of the constraining factors for the rating. Milli Re invests in some of the best credit quality instruments and deposits available in the Republic of Turkey (foreign currency BB/Stable/B, local currency BBB-/Stable/A-3, Turkey national scale rating trAA+/--/trA-1). Nonetheless, this constitutes a marginal quality of investments on a global scale. Milli Re invests predominantly in Turkish assets to match its liabilities by currency--68% are held as bank deposits, mainly in local banks.

Given Milli Re's exposure to local banks and government bonds, we would mostly likely raise the rating if the creditworthiness of its investment portfolio improved; this largely depends on the ratings on the Turkish sovereign. If the creditworthiness of its investment portfolio deteriorated, or Isbank were downgraded, we would take similar rating action on Milli Re.

Like other reinsurers operating in the Turkish market, Milli Re is exposed to earthquake risk. To mitigate this, the company has sought to expand outside Turkey, although this exposes it to different risks. Furthermore, there are also risks associated with modeling earthquake risk, which have yet to be tested. Milli Re retrocedes almost all its modeled earthquake risk to highly rated reinsurers. Its majority ownership of Anadolu Sigorta (Anadolu; not rated), the second-largest insurance company in Turkey by gross premium income, reduces the diversification benefits it receives by expanding outside Turkey. At the current ratings level, we view the impact of Anadolu on Milli Re as neutral because their business and financial profiles are mostly similar, excluding Milli Re's reduced exposure to local motor and health business. Furthermore, Milli Re has only very limited influence on Anadolu.

In our view, Milli Re's operating performance is marginal, reflecting its weak underwriting performance. This is largely due to pricing inadequacy in its motor and health business. At year-end 2011, Milli Re posted a very high combined ratio of 133% and a return on equity (ROE) of -23%, leading to a net bottom-line loss of Turkish lira (TRY) 144 million. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) The poor performance stemmed from:

-- Catastrophe losses, which added about 10 percentage points to the combined ratio;

-- A change in the regulations governing how reserves are calculated, which added about six percentage points to the combined ratio; and

-- Very weak performance of the health and motor business.

For the first quarter of 2012, Milli Re posted a net profit of TRY39 million (compared with TRY2 million for the same period in 2011). It mainly achieved this through reserve releases.

Because the health and motor portfolio has not performed well, Milli Re has been reducing its exposure to these segments--together they are likely to account for as little as 7% of net premiums by year-end 2013 (31% in 2011). For 2012, our base-case scenario assumes that Milli Re is likely to post a net combined ratio close to 105%. We have assumed that the catastrophe loss estimate for the year will not exceed $50 million. We anticipate that Milli Re's net combined ratio will improve further to about 97%-100% beyond 2012 as it reduces its exposure to motor and health.

In our view, Milli Re's competitive position is marginal. While we recognize its dominant position in the Turkish reinsurance market, we consider it exposed to severe pricing inadequacy in the local market, the source of 78% of its total gross premium in 2011. Because it is reducing its exposure to the local motor and health business, our base-case scenario assumes that Milli Re's gross premium is likely to reduce to TRY890 million by year-end 2012 (2011: TRY992 million). As a result, international business is likely to account for about 26% of the total premium in 2012.

Despite this premium reduction, we expect Milli Re to maintain its dominant competitive position in the Turkish reinsurance market over the medium term. We have seen no sign that local cedants are less willing to do business with Milli Re since it acquired a majority stake in Anadolu. Nevertheless, we consider that owning Anadolu could cause some operational problems.

We consider Milli Re's prospective capitalization to be good overall. Based on figures not consolidated with Anadolu, it prospectively has very strong risk-based capital adequacy, measured using our capital model. It also has a good-quality retrocession program. Milli Re's stand-alone risk-based capital has deteriorated sharply over the past year.

In recognition of the reduction in shareholder's funds (TRY447 million in 2011, compared with TRY799 million in 2010) Milli Re will be retaining its earnings for 2012. As a result, our base-case scenario assumes that Milli Re's risk-based capital is likely to improve to a very strong level by year-end 2012.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011.

-- Turkey Offers Enormous Growth Opportunities For Insurance, But Players Will Need To Monitor Pricing Closely, Sept. 12, 2011

-- Assumptions For Quantitative Metrics Used In Rating Insurers Globally, April 14, 2011

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004