OVERVIEW
-- Following our credit and cash flow analysis, we have affirmed our
ratings on all classes of notes.
-- We last reviewed the transaction performance in September 2010 and
upgraded all classes of notes due to an improvement in the portfolio credit
quality.
-- Queen Street CLO II is a cash flow CDO transaction that closed in June
2007.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all classes of notes
in Queen Street CLO II B.V. (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the
transaction using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Feb. 3,
2012. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and
reviewed it under our December 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty
And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010).
We last reviewed the transaction in September 2010 and raised our ratings on
all notes to their current levels. This was due to an increase in the
aggregate collateral balance, a reduction in the level of defaulted assets,
and an increase in the proportion of assets rated 'BB-' or higher.
The February 2012 trustee report shows that all overcollateralization tests
are currently passing, and that the reported weighted-average spread earned on
the collateral pool has increased to 3.2% from 2.8% since our last transaction
update (see "Transaction Update: Queen Street CLO II B.V.," published on Sept.
3, 2010). It also shows that the percentage of portfolio assets that we
consider in our analysis as defaulted (i.e., debt obligations of obligors
rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has decreased since our previous
review, to 1.3% from 2.3%. The credit enhancement available to all classes of
notes has remained stable since our last review.
From our analysis, we have observed a decrease in the portfolio's
weighted-average maturity to 4.4 years from 4.6 years, which has resulted in
lower scenario default rates across all rating levels calculated by our CDO
Evaluator 5.1.
We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis
to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our
analysis, we used the EUR409.2 million portfolio balance that we consider to be
performing (i.e., of assets rated 'CCC-' or above), the reported
weighted-average spread of 3.2%, and the weighted-average recovery rates that
we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress
scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each
rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different
interest rate stress scenarios.
We have observed from our analysis that the credit support available to all
classes of notes remains commensurate with the current ratings assigned, and
we have therefore affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes.
Approximately 19.4% of the assets in the transaction's portfolio are
non-euro-denominated. To mitigate the risk of foreign-exchange-related losses,
the issuer has entered into asset-swap agreements throughout the life of the
transaction.
Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, our analysis of the swap counterparty
and the associated documentation indicates that the counterparty cannot
support a rating higher than 'AA-'. To assess the potential impact of this on
our ratings, we have assumed that the transaction does not benefit from the
swap transactions. We concluded that, in this scenario, the class A-1 notes
would still be able to achieve a 'AAA (sf)' rating, and that the class A-2
notes would be able to achieve a 'AA' (sf) rating. Thus, we have affirmed our
ratings on these classes of notes. Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, our
ratings on the class B, C1, C2, D1, D2, and E notes are supported by our
rating on the swap counterparty. Hence, we have applied no additional
foreign-exchange-related stresses to these notes.
Queen Street CLO II is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO)
transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate
firms. The transaction closed in June 2007 and is managed by Indicus Advisors
LLP.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at