Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Republic of Slovenia's USD2.25bn bond, due 26 October 2022 a rating of 'A-'. The bond has a coupon of 5.5%. The rating is in line with Slovenia's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' which has a Negative Outlook.