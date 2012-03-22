(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- The financial risk profile of the entity resulting from the October
2012 merger between Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Industries will likely be
weaker than that of Nippon Steel.
-- While the merger will be positive for Nippon Steel's business risk
profile, we believe it will take time for the merged entity to improve its
financial risk profile to levels commensurate with the current ratings on
Nippon Steel.
-- Nippon Steel's earnings have fallen since the quarter ended Dec. 31,
2011, resulting in a weaker financial risk profile than we had anticipated.
-- We affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term ratings on Nippon Steel Corp., and
removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The outlook is negative. We will consider downgrading Nippon Steel if
its earnings materially weaken further before the merger or if the benefits of
the merger are delayed or do not materialize as we expect.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit and
debt ratings on Nippon Steel Corp., and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is
negative. We incorporated Nippon Steel's planned merger with Sumitomo Metal
Industries Ltd. (Sumitomo Metals; not rated) into the ratings after the Japan
Fair Trade Commission granted its conditional approval of the merger in
December 2011. We had placed the ratings on Nippon Steel on CreditWatch with
negative implications on Dec. 16, 2011, based on our expectation that the
merger would result in an entity with a weaker financial risk profile, and
that Nippon Steel's earnings and financial risk profile would recover slower
than we had anticipated.