(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Wanbury Ltd's 'Fitch D(ind)' National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Wanbury. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-instated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also classified Wanbury's following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR2,852m long-term bank loans: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR410m fund-based cash credit limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR140m fund-based limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR302m non-fund based limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'