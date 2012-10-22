Oct 22 -

Summary analysis -- Bradford & Bingley PLC ------------------------ 22-Oct-2012

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Mar-2009 --/A-1 --/A-1

17-Mar-2009 --/SD --/SD

29-Sep-2008 --/A-1 --/A-1

23-Sep-2008 --/A-3 --/A-3

02-Jun-2008 --/A-2 --/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on U.K. incorporated Bradford & Bingley PLC (B&B) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its 100% ownership by the U.K. government. State ownership and its associated support provide B&B with substantial liquidity resources and, in our view, essentially remove funding risks. Of material importance to the ratings is the fact that the government has stated that it will ensure that unsecured borrowings will be repaid when due. However, we do not equalize the ratings on B&B with the sovereign credit ratings on the U.K. because B&B does not benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee in accordance with our criteria.

Anchor:'bbb+' for banks operating only in the U.K.

The 'bbb+' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in the U.K., where B&B exclusively operates. Our assessment of economic risk incorporates the strengths supporting the 'AAA/Stable/A-1+' rating on the U.K., including its wealthy and diversified economy. The U.K.'s lackluster economic recovery and high levels of household, corporate, and government debt are offsetting factors. Our assessment of industry risk is underpinned by the depth of its capital markets, strong government system-wide support, and moderation in the sector's risk appetite. The reactive approach of the financial regulator during the expansionary environment prior to 2007 continues to constrain our assessment of the institutional framework, although we recognize the measures taken over recent years to strengthen the supervisory regime.

Business position: Neutral rating factor

Business position is a neutral rating factor as the business is a closed book. The entity has been in run-off since September 2008 and undertakes no new business. Since then, B&B's loan book has been declining gradually, albeit at a reduced pace. The drop in the redemptions rate is in line with the increased pressure on household finances in the U.K. The loan book was reduced by about 5% over the past 12 months, and we expect this reduction to continue at a gradual pace. Management was able to successfully meet its 2011 year-end target of reducing the mortgage portfolio to GBP36.3 billion or less.

Since October 2010, B&B and Northern Rock Asset Management (NRAM; A/stable/A-1) have been owned by a common holding company (UK Asset Resolution Ltd.; not rated), and are operationally integrated to achieve efficiency savings. However, B&B and NRAM remain separate legal entities with distinct balance sheets, liabilities, and support arrangements, which we consider to be important from our rating perspective.

Capital and earnings: Strengthening capitalization offset by possibility of future government actions We view B&B's capital and earnings as a neutral rating factor. This reflects our expectation that, notwithstanding the higher interest rate on the government Working Capital Facility (WCF) from base rate + 150 basis points (bps) to base rate + 500 bps effective since August 2011, B&B's capitalization, as indicated by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio (before diversification/concentration adjustments), will strengthen over the rating horizon. This is based on our view that earnings will likely be supported over the near-to-medium term by relatively stable impairment charges as buy-to-let customers continue to benefit from high rental yields and low interest rates. We also factor in one-time gains from debt buybacks in our RAC forecast. However, our view of capital and earnings is constrained by the possibility that strengthening capitalization will not be sustained as the government may, from time to time, use mechanisms at its disposal to extract "surplus" capital. The increase in the rate charged on the WCF is one such mechanism. B&B is regulated as a mortgage administration company, for which the minimum capital requirement is relatively low at 1% of assets plus some add-ons.

Risk position: Portfolio vulnerable to future interest rate rises Asset quality remains weaker than most U.K. mortgage lender peers. About 98% of the GBP33.2 billion customer loan book at June 30, 2012, comprises U.K. residential mortgages. Of these, 65% are buy-to-let mortgages and 20% are self-certified mortgages. The majority of the portfolio is comprised of interest-only mortgages. B&B stated that the total number of accounts three months or more in arrears and in possession was 2.4% of mortgage accounts at June 30, 2012, compared to 3.6% a year earlier. Arrears have continued their favorable trend over the past 12 months, mainly due to low interest rates and reduced pressure on existing landlords given higher rental yields. However, we believe that the portfolio remains vulnerable to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and future interest rate increases.

Funding and liquidity: Government funding remains the main supporting factor We view B&B's stable funding base as a key strength. B&B has an interest-free statutory debt of GBP18.4 billion due to the HM Treasury and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. In addition, there is an interest-bearing WCF provided by the HM Treasury under which B&B had drawn GBP7.7 billion at June 30, 2012, with GBP0.7 billion repaid since December 2011). Reliance on external wholesale funding (primarily securitized notes and covered bonds) is limited and the HM Treasury has provided guarantees with regards to certain wholesale borrowings. Wholesale funding from external sources stood at GBP9.0 billion at June 30, 2012, down from GBP12.2 billion a year earlier.

Liquidity is strong given the governments assurance that unsecured and unsubordinated deposits and borrowings will be repaid when due. However, we note that this is not an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee. In addition, B&B has a sizeable liquidity portfolio of GBP1.9 billion at June 30, 2012.

External support:"High" likelihood of government support We classify B&B as a government-related entity under our criteria, with an "important" role and a "very strong" link to the government. Accordingly, we consider that there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support, and, as a result, the 'A-1' short-term counterparty rating benefits. Although the government would likely sell B&B if it received an acceptable offer, we consider that B&B's dependence on government support will mean that government ownership is likely to be long term in practice.

