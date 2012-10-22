(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad's (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial Strength rating (IFS) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation reflects the reinsurer's consistently robust financial performance and its strong market franchise in Malaysia. It also factors in its continued sound capital position relative to its business profile. On the other hand, the rating is constrained by limited geographical diversification in its business portfolio, potential catastrophe exposure, especially from its overseas businesses, and intense market competition.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Malaysian Re will maintain its sound financial fundamentals, given its heavy emphasis on bottom-line profitability as opposed to purely top-line growth.

Malaysian Re is Malaysia's largest reinsurer. Fitch believes that its market dominance is likely to remain unchallenged, given its solid franchise and support from local cedants. The company actively participates in various domestic industry initiatives, which has helped to strengthen its relationships with Malaysian insurance companies. Net income fell slightly to MYR113m in the financial year ended 31 March 2012, from MYR141m in FY11, mainly due to larger claims provisions related to the Thailand floods. Consequently, the combined ratio edged up to 96% from 92%. However, its regulatory capital ratio rose slightly during the same period, with sound capital management and additional MYR10m capital injection in April 2011.

Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include a significant sustained improvement in its credit profile, with the combined ratio falling consistently below 94%, and the regulatory capital ratio remaining above 220%. Key rating triggers for a downgrade are significant deterioration in the reinsurer's credit profile in terms of market franchise, premium sustainability, operating performance and capital levels relative to its business profile, with the combined ratio increasing above 105%, or the regulatory capital ratio falling below 180% for an extended period.