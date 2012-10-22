BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Oct 22 Indian Railway Finance Corporation
* Moody's affirms Indian Railway Finance Corporation's Baa3 ratings and stable outlook
* Approves sub division of shares to face value of rupees 2 per equity share from existing face value of 10 rupees per share