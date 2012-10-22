Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Samarco Mineracao S.A.'s (Samarco) proposed senior unsecured notes valued up to USD1bn maturing 2022 an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The notes will be issued directly through Samarco and the proceeds will be used to partially fund the company's third pipeline and fourth pelletizing plant project (P4P), including related investments, and for general corporate purposes. Samarco's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and National Ratings are as follows:

--Local currency IDR 'BBB';

--Foreign currency IDR 'BBB';

--National long term rating 'AA+(bra)'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Strong Ownership Supports Ratings:

Samarco's ratings are supported by its joint ownership profile by two industry leaders, Vale S.A. (Vale; 'BBB+') and BHP Billiton Plc (BHP Billiton; 'A+'), with each company owning 50% of Samarco. Vale is the largest global player in seaborne iron ore, and BHP Billiton is the largest mining company in the world. Fitch believes Samarco's two strong shareholders, with combined operating EBITDA in 2011 of over USD66bn, would support Samarco in the event of a sovereign-related liquidity crisis due to reputational risk.

Highly Profitable Operations:

Samarco is a profitable mining company. For the latest-twelve-months (LTM) June 2012, Samarco generated net revenue of BRL7bn, up significantly from BRL6.2bn at the end of 2010. LTM EBITDA increased to BRL4.1bn from BRL3.7bn at year-end 2010. Samarco's LTM EBITDA margin was 59% for the period, consistent since 2011 and 2010. The strong profitability during this time period was due to surging demand for pellets as steel mills sought more energy-efficient raw material inputs to offset higher energy costs, which began during the second half of 2009 and continued through to the first quarter of 2012.

Low Cost Producer of Iron Ore Pellets:

Samarco's credit profile also benefits from its position as a low-cost producer of iron ore pellets. The company continues to remain competitive during difficult trading conditions due to its low cost iron ore transportation through its slurry pipelines. Samarco's Board approved the P4P project in April 2011. Once this major investment project is completed and operational by the start of 2014, the company's low cost position is expected to improve further. This cost-effectiveness allows Samarco to remain profitable even during periods of low prices and low pellet demand.

Sufficient Liquidity Profile:

Compared to other investment grade Brazilian corporates, Samarco holds relatively modest cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. This position is dictated by Samarco's dividend payout ratio target, under normal operating conditions, of 100% of free cash flow (FCF) to Vale and BHP Billiton. The company's cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2012 were BRL355m (USD178m), with additional one year credit lines from a number of different banks available of USD2.7bn (from USD5.8bn in total), providing further liquidity headroom.

Short-term debt to total debt is high at close to 40%, but this is due to Samarco's historical use of ACC/ACE facilities (foreign exchange contracts) to fund working capital, and is consistent with historical levels of short term debt seen since 2006. Liquidity is also sufficient when measured by cash + cash flow from operations (CFFO)/short term debt which indicates a ratio of 2.4x coverage for the LTM to June 30, 2012.

Track Record of Low Leverage:

Samarco has exhibited low leverage ratios during the past five years. For the LTM to June 30, 2012, the company had a total debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.0x and net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.95x. In 2011 and 2010, Samarco had total debt and net debt to EBITDA ratios of 1.1x and 1.0x, and 0.9x and 0.8x, respectively. LTM funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage is also low at 1.1x when compared to the peak of 3.5x in 2009. As of 2011, the company's five year rolling average total debt and net debt to EBITDA ratios were 1.5x and 1.4x, respectively.

Capex to Increase Leverage:

Leverage is expected to continue to increase over the next two years as a result of the company's P4P investment. Total capital expenditures from 2012 to 2016 are estimated at around USD4.5bn in total, with the P4P project comprising about USD3bn of this amount. Funding for these projects will derive from cash freed up by lower dividend payments to Vale and BHP Billiton during the investment period and a combination of other debt and/or equity financing options. These investments will see Samarco's production capacity increase from 23m dry metric tons (DMT) per year currently to around 30m DMT per year by 2014 - 2015.

Samarco's total debt as of June 30, 2012 was BRL4.3bn, an increase from BRL3.4bn at the end of 2010. Debt is expected to peak at over BRL8bn by 2014 as the P4P project nears completion, declining thereafter. Samarco's debt profile during 2011 was comprised of 40% short-term debt, mostly consisting of Advances on Export Contracts (ACC) used to finance working capital, and 60% long-term debt, mostly Pre-Export Advances used for capex. The company's average debt term was 2.8 years at year end 2011. This is weaker than average for the rating category. Fitch expects Samarco's net debt to EBITDA ratio to increase to around 1.7x for 2012 and 2.2x in 2013.

Negative FCF Generation Expected to Continue:

Samarco's FCF after capex and dividends is expected to remain negative until 2015 as a result of increased capital expenditures for the P4P project. This is in addition to the continued dividend payments expected to be made to Samarco's parents. Fitch calculates Samarco's FCF generation as positive before dividends, and would expect BHP Billiton and Vale to scale down dividends if operating conditions required additional liquidity, as seen during 2009. In 2011, the company's FCF was negative BRL450mn after capex of BRL1.3bn and dividends of BRL2.8bn. This indicates an improvement on negative FCF of BRL872m seen in 2010 after capex of BRL278m (prior to P4P) and dividends of BRL3.3bn.

FFO and CFFO generation has been historically strong for the company, due to its highly profitable business model. In 2011, FFO was BRL3.6bn and CFFO benefited from a small working capital inflow to remain unchanged at BRL3.6bn. This performance improved on FFO of BRL2.9bn and CFFO of BRL2.7bn in 2010, when there was a working capital outflow of BRL268m due to the return to stronger production volumes following the downturn in 2009. Fitch expects FFO to remain in the region of BRL3bn during 2012 and to exceed this amount from 2014.

Lower Iron Ore Pellet Prices:

Samarco's sales contracts were based on the quarterly iron ore pricing system during 2011, and have since transitioned to a mix of quarterly and monthly contracts depending on the customer, based on the average spot price for the preceding period. Lower demand for iron ore products in recent months as a result of the on-going European sovereign debt crisis and a slowdown in growth in China has led to a significant decrease in prices.

This will impact Samarco's profitability during H212 with Fitch's base case projections indicating an EBITDA margin around 48% for 2012. Iron ore pellet (65-66% fe) prices in China fell from highs of around USD200 per metric ton in September and October 2011 to around USD130 currently. Pellet prices averaged around USD170 per metric ton for the first seven months of 2012.

What Could Trigger a Rating Action:

Samarco is essentially a one-product company, a policy dictated by its parent companies. A prolonged period of low demand for iron ore pellets could lead to a negative rating or Outlook action. Samarco exports virtually all of its production, and as a result, it generates most of its revenues in U.S. dollars. However, operating costs are primarily denominated in Brazilian reals and therefore poses foreign exchange risk that could also deteriorate the company's credit profile. Iron ore pellets are also susceptible to substitutes during troughs in the industry cycle.

Ratings could be downgraded if a combination of factors mentioned above resulted in Samarco's credit ratios significantly weakening, in particular if its net debt to EBITDA ratios reaches above 2.5x on a sustained basis. Additionally, the company's ratings could be pressured if BHP Billiton and Vale were to be downgraded.